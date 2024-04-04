'He's Never Been in Prison': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Denies Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Is a 'Felon' as They Step Out Holding Hands
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and ex-fiancé Ken Urker addressed the swirling rumors about their seemingly on-again relationship after debuting matching tattoos just days after her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Blanchard, whose life story was the plot of the hit series The Act, and Urker sat down for a TikTok live to set the record straight after his mother spoke out to insist they are strictly platonic.
The two reconnected on the heels of her split from Anderson and release from prison in Dec. 2023 after she served eight years behind bars for the murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard following years of abuse.
Her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn remains in custody for his role in the killing. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
"Apparently someone had reported to my PO that Ken is a felon," she shared in an update, emphasizing that it would prohibit her from being allowed to spend time with him. "That is wrong. He doesn't have a criminal record. He's never been to prison."
Urker and Blanchard were formerly engaged during her time behind bars. Urker said he is just an average Joe who happens to have a connection with Blanchard.
"I'm not looking for any attention or clout or fame," Urker said in the video, pointing out that his social media accounts are private.
The duo denied speculation that she is pregnant, with Urker claiming they have not been intimate while she admitted to being on birth control. "We're just hanging out as friends. That's all it is," he insisted.
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Felt 'Suffocated' by Husband, Jealousy Over Father-Daughter Relationship Led to Split: Sources
- Moving On? Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Matching Tattoos With Ex-Fiancé Ken After Calling It Quits With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson
- 'She Can Be Spontaneous': Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dad Gave Her Marriage a '50/50 Chance' Before Split
Urker confirmed that he is single while clarifying that it was a "mutual separation" between him and an ex.
As for the pet shared with her estranged husband, Blanchard said, "She is with Ryan. I gave her to Ryan. I didn't want to uproot her from everything she knows. She loved Ryan more, so I let him keep the puppy."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that she stayed in a $ 150-per-night hotel room with Anderson after becoming a free woman. The now-exes tied the knot in a prison wedding in 2022 and have since parted ways, with Blanchard revealing their separation late last month and announcing that she had "moved in with my parents home down the bayou."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Although Urker and Blanchard claimed to be just friends after her split from Anderson, they set the rumor mill ablaze by holding hands while stopping by a Dollar General in South Louisiana on Wednesday.