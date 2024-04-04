'He's Never Been in Prison': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Denies Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Is a 'Felon' as They Step Out Holding Hands

The two reconnected on the heels of her split from Anderson and release from prison in Dec. 2023 after she served eight years behind bars for the murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard following years of abuse.

Her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn remains in custody for his role in the killing. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"Apparently someone had reported to my PO that Ken is a felon," she shared in an update, emphasizing that it would prohibit her from being allowed to spend time with him. "That is wrong. He doesn't have a criminal record. He's never been to prison."