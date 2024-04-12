READ Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Shocking Divorce Documents as She Files for Restraining Order Against Ex
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shocked the world when she filed to end her short-lived marriage with Ryan Anderson just months after her release from prison — and now, RadarOnline.com has obtained the ex-criminal's never-before-seen divorce petition.
As this outlet reported, Gypsy filed for divorce earlier this month less than two years before they said "I do" in a July 2022 jailhouse ceremony.
In the documents, the 32-year-old listed their date of separation as March 25, claiming they've " lived separate and apart continuously since that time." Gypsy — who spent 8 years before bars for plotting her mom's death — made it clear in her petition: she wants Ryan to pay her spousal support and blames him for their marriage imploding.
Gypsy demanded the court force Ryan to pay her monthly support simply because "she has a need, and the Defendant has an ability to pay." She's also asking for interim payments to begin ASAP, citing the same reasons as above, plus the bombshell claim that "she is not at fault in the dissolution of marriage."
Besides support, the former jailbird wants to drop her estranged husband's last name and return to her maiden one — Gypsy-Rose Alcida Blanchard — informing the court she took Ryan's surname when they exchanged vows.
Other details from the documents include a juicy pregnancy rumor that was floating around about Gypsy. She revealed that they share no minor children "nor is the Petitioner pregnant," which dispels any speculation.
The criminal-turned-documentary star also said that they "did not enter into a covenant marriage," meaning they did not agree to counseling before she decided to pull the plug.
The last fun nugget from the documents is that Gypsy said their divorce does not need to be sealed — so expect plenty more details released when their separation plays out publicly.
Gypsy made it clear that she's not looking back, informing the court that she intends to live separately from her estranged spouse without reconciliation for the next 180 days as legally required.
RadarOnline.com told you — Gypsy and her husband revealed their separation at the end of March. Sources shared she was sick of Ryan's alleged jealousy, adding he was "suffocating" her.
Ryan allegedly made Gypsy feel like she couldn't do anything right post-prison, with insiders claiming he was overly jealous of her father, Rod Blanchard, whom she was eager to reconnect with after her release. Insiders claimed he was always guilt-tripping her for not spending enough time with him and wasn't supportive of her relationship with her dad, who gave their marriage a "50/50" chance.
After separating from Ryan, Gypsy made headlines by spending quality time with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, which included a Disneyland trip, getting matching tattoos, and holding hands; however, they're reportedly just friends. She's also gaining attention for her new nose. TMZ caught her leaving a grocery store in bandages after going under the knife.
While Gypsy seems to be looking forward to life without Ryan, the same can't be said for him. He addressed their separation, saying, "I'm really not doing well at all."
Ryan doesn't seem to recognize that it's over because Gypsy filed a temporary restraining order against him.