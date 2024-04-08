It's Over: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce From Husband Ryan Anderson 3 Months After Prison Release

Gypsy's divorce comes just three months after she was released from prison, where she served 8 years for plotting her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's murder with her ex-boyfriend.

Gypsy and Ryan married in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022, meaning they were just a few months shy of two years as a married couple before they decided to pull the plug. They do not have kids, and the dog stayed with Ryan so custody won't be an issue.

TMZ was the first to report about the divorce.