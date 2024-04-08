It's Over: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce From Husband Ryan Anderson 3 Months After Prison Release
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has officially ended her short-lived marriage. The 32-year-old ex-prisoner filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson on Monday, days after announcing their separation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Her divorce filing is registered in the court system; however, the details surrounding why they split and what she's asking for aren't public just yet.
Gypsy's divorce comes just three months after she was released from prison, where she served 8 years for plotting her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's murder with her ex-boyfriend.
Gypsy and Ryan married in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022, meaning they were just a few months shy of two years as a married couple before they decided to pull the plug. They do not have kids, and the dog stayed with Ryan so custody won't be an issue.
RadarOnline.com told you — Gypsy and her husband revealed their separation at the end of March. Sources shared she was sick of Ryan's alleged jealousy, adding he was "suffocating" her.
Ryan allegedly made Gypsy feel like she couldn't do anything right post-prison, with insiders claiming he was overly jealous of her father, Rod Blanchard, whom she was eager to reconnect with after her release.
They alleged Ryan was constantly guilt-tripped Gypsy for not spending enough time with him and wasn't supportive of her relationship with her dad, who likely wasn't surprised about their split.
Rod previously spoke about his daughter's marriage, giving her union a "50/50" chance of surviving — and he wasn't the only one with doubts.
Gypsy's inner circle was allegedly weary of Ryan, with at least one insider sharing they were concerned about his motives for marriage.
He addressed their separation over the weekend while speaking about his estranged wife reuniting with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, post-split. While sources claimed Gypsy and Urker are just friends and nothing more — despite getting matching tattoos and holding hands last week — Ryan didn't seem so sure.
He told Daily Mail he was "not doing well with it," adding Gypsy and Urker's reunion "came out of the blue."
"I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him," Ryan said, adding he hasn't spoken to Gypsy and doesn't know what's going on in her personal life.
"I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all," he shared.