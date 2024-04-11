Gypsy Rose Blanchard Seeks Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson After Divorce Filing
Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants her estranged husband Ryan Anderson OUT of the picture, filing a temporary restraining order against him weeks after announcing their shocking separation.
Court documents showed that she requested a TRO in the 17th Judicial District Court in the Parish of Lafourche, Louisiana, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Blanchard filed for divorce on April 8, just days before seeking a restraining order.
The now-exes had tied the knot in July 2022 while she was serving a prison sentence for the 2015 murder of her abusive mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, a crime committed with then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn, who remains behind bars on a life sentence.
Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen by Proxy, announced that she and Anderson were going their separate ways on March 28, three months after her early prison release in Dec. 2023.
Soon after, she was spotted with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, sparking reconciliation rumors after the two debuted matching tattoos. However, they claim their relationship is strictly platonic.
"I'm not doing well with it," Anderson, a special education teacher, told Daily Mail about how he was coping with their split. "For me it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."
They do not have kids, and the shih tzu pup they adopted together stayed with Anderson so custody won't be an issue as they proceed with their divorce.
Sources said the exes did not have a prenup, meaning they are entitled to half of whatever they made during their marriage due to residing in Louisiana, which is a community property state.
Insiders noted that she had a trust fund set up before they wed, which stated that earnings from the first season of her Lifetime show, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, were just for her.
Blanchard moved out of their marital home in Lake Charles after the two called it quits and back into her father and stepmother's home in Cut Off, Louisiana.
Blanchard opened up about her plight in the wake of her mother's death back in December.
"If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick," she told PEOPLE, "or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."