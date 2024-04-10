Your tip
No Prenup: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Didn't Make Estranged Husband Sign Agreement Before Marriage, Say Sources

Source: gypsyroseblanchard/Facebook; @ryan_s_anderson_/Instagram

The pair wed in a jailhouse ceremony in 2022.

Apr. 10 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard had no prenuptial agreement in place before she wed Ryan Anderson nearly two years ago — and the reason is simple. The ex-inmate, who spent 8 years in prison for her role in plotting her mom Dee Dee Blanchard's murder, thought her marriage to Anderson was her endgame and never imagined it would end in divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Blanchard, 32, filed to end her marriage to Anderson on Monday. Now, sources are sharing that the pair had no prenup, meaning they are entitled to half of whatever they made during their marriage since they live in Louisiana, which is a community property state.

gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery split husband ryan scott anderson
Source: @RYAN_S_ANDERSON_/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy and Ryan allegedly had no prenup in place before their wedding.

Despite being incarcerated for more than a year in their union, Blanchard starred in the first season of her Lifetime show, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Insiders told TMZ that she had already set up a trust fund before her marriage, and the earnings from the documentary's first season will be hers alone.

However, everything after that will likely be divided between her and her estranged husband.

gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery split husband ryan scott anderson
Source: MEGA

They are entitled to half of everything each of them made during their marriage.

Blanchard and Anderson signed on to star in the second season of the Lifetime show, and she released a memoir. As for Anderson, who is a middle school special ed teacher, he owns a home. Those close to the star shared that she's hoping they can settle their divorce maturely, without the split getting too messy.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard
gypsy rose dog
Source: @ryan_s_anderson_/Instagram

Ryan got to keep their dog, Pixie.

Money might be their only issue as they don't have kids, and Blanchard already shared that the dog stayed with Anderson. The duo married in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022, but their marriage only lasted three months in the real world after her December 2023 prison release.

Blanchard revealed their separation at the end of March, with sources claiming that Anderson's alleged jealousy became too much.

She reportedly felt like her husband was "suffocating" her and wasn't supportive of her relationship with her father, who gave their marriage a "50/50" shot. Insiders claimed Anderson was constantly guilt-tripping Blanchard for not spending enough time with him and would make her feel like she couldn't do anything right.

gypsy rose husband ryan ig
Source: @gypsyroseclanchard/instagram

Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson in late March.

Anderson addressed their separation over the weekend while speaking about his estranged wife reuniting with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, post-split. Blanchard and Urker claim they are just friends and nothing more — despite getting matching tattoos and holding hands in public.

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️.