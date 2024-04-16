TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth's Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Pending

TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth's autopsy has been completed, just one day after her family revealed her shocking death. A representative for the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Baltimore, Maryland confirmed to RadarOnline.com on Tuesday that Roth's autopsy examination was conducted and her cause of death is pending a toxicology report. It could take months to determine how she died.

We were told Roth's "report is not final and won't be for roughly 60-90 days."