TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth's Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Pending
TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth's autopsy has been completed, just one day after her family revealed her shocking death. A representative for the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Baltimore, Maryland confirmed to RadarOnline.com on Tuesday that Roth's autopsy examination was conducted and her cause of death is pending a toxicology report. It could take months to determine how she died.
We were told Roth's "report is not final and won't be for roughly 60-90 days."
The social media sensation was only 36 years old when she tragically passed away. Roth was known for exposing celebrities through blind items, coining her signature catchphrase, "You want more, I'll give you more."
She boasted over five million followers on her TikTok, sharing her last post about JoJo Siwa and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval on April 7. More than three million people viewed that video.
Roth's family confirmed her death on Monday, revealing she passed away last week.
“As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” her sister Lindsay Roth wrote on Instagram. “I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more — she had so many gifts.”
“I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed," she shared.
Roth's mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, also spoke out following her daughter's passing.
Taking to her LinkedIn, Jacquine acknowledged that “This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years," adding, "I have a devastating loss to share."
She went on to reveal, "My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”
Fans immediately began to shower the family with condolences and flooded Roth's past videos with loving comments.
"Omg I can’t believe this, you will be soo missed," shared one follower. "She was a huge presence this is crazy!" responded a second.
"RIP Kyle! You will be missed," another wrote.
Besides her impressive TikTok presence, Roth had nearly 20k followers on Instagram.
R.I.P.