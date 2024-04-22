Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Accused of 'Begging' Ex-Trump Advisor Kellyanne Conway for Public Image Help During 2020 Party: Report
Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, allegedly “begged” Donald Trump’s former advisor, Kellyanne Conway, for help with her public image during a party back in 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come nearly one year after Bezos, 60, proposed to Sanchez, 54, in May 2023, an investigative reporter claimed that Sanchez “begged” Conway for public image “guidance” during a party four years ago.
According to Wall Street Journal reporter Dana Mattioli, the conversation took place shortly after Bezos and Sanchez made their relationship public.
“You've had a lot thrown at you. How do you handle it?” Sanchez allegedly asked Conway, according to Mattioli’s new book The Everything War: Amazon's Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power.
Conway was said to be “flattered” by the question and responded positively to Sanchez’s query.
“Please, have you looked in the mirror?” Conway allegedly replied. “People are jealous of you.”
“I would say they're jealous because you're dating him,” Conway apparently added regarding Sanchez’s new billionaire boyfriend.
According to Mattioli, Bezos’ then-girlfriend and Trump’s former advisor then went on a “slow jog around the neighborhood” as a “gesture of good will.”
“It was a gesture of goodwill,” Mattioli wrote in her new book, “knowing how seriously Sanchez took exercise.”
Sanchez and Conway’s purported conversation about Sanchez’s public image came as a sudden surprise due to the fiery and rocky relationship between Bezos and Conway’s former boss, ex-President Trump.
Trump attacked Bezos several times after the Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, ran negative stories about the embattled 45th president.
“The [Washington Post], sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted after one particularly damning story published by the outlet in 2017.
“Amazon is getting away with murder tax-wise,” Trump fumed during a subsequent interview with Fox News. Trump also claimed that Bezos was “using the Washington Post for power so that the politicians in Washington don't tax Amazon like they should be taxed.”
Meanwhile, Mattioli’s claims about Sanchez and Conway in her new book also came just days after Bezos’ fiancée was scrutinized by a British restaurant owner named Keith McNally.
“Does anybody else find Jeff Bezos' New wife - Lauren Sanchez - ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING?” the celebrity restauranteur charged on Instagram last week.
“What an ugly and F------ SMUG - LOOKING couple they make,” McNally continued. “Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?”
Sanchez fired back and shortly after and appeared to use the advice that Conway allegedly provided her during the party back in 2020.
“People will love you, people will hate you, and none of it will have anything to do with you,” Sanchez posted after McNally’s attack.
“Lead with kindness, root for other people, cheer for those you love,” Sanchez said in a second post attributed to fashion stylist Rachel Zoe. “Just honestly wish everyone the best.”