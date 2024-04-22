Your tip
RINO? Donald Trump Slams 'Weak' and 'Pathetic' Ex-Homeland Security Official Miles Taylor in Blistering Truth Social Rant

Donald Trump targeted former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor in a blistering rant published to Truth Social.

Apr. 22 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump targeted former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor in a blistering rant published to Truth Social over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump rushed to his struggling social media platform on Sunday to call Taylor “weak” and “pathetic.” He also called the former DHS official a “RINO” or “Republican in Name Only.”

According to the embattled ex-president, Taylor was a “weak and pathetic RINO” because he appeared on networks like MSNBC and CNN to discuss the 45th president.

The former president also trashed Taylor for Taylor’s association with another Trump critic, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“So many lightweights and fakes go on MSNBC & CNN, along with other ratings challenged networks and platforms, purporting to know me as though they were a long lost relative, only to have virtually no knowledge of me, or anything about me,” Trump fumed on Truth Social on Sunday evening.

“A weak and pathetic RINO named Miles Taylor, who worked with one of the dumber Generals around, John Kelly, speaks as though he has intimate knowledge of everything Trump,” the 45h president continued. “Other than seeing him on TV, I have no idea, from the Administration days, who the hell he is.”

Trump also trashed General John Kelly and other critics on Sunday night.

“I assume a con man because he gets paid for talking about a subject he knows nothing about, ME,” Trump charged further. “But that doesn’t matter to NBC, to me one of the worst news organizations in the world.”

“There are many other of these phonies as well, and I’ll let you all know who they are as soon as I get a chance,” the presumed 2024 presidential nominee concluded on Sunday. “TRUTH!”

Taylor previously served as chief of staff of the DHS under Trump. He made headlines back in 2018 when he published a New York Times op-ed – “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” – under the byline “Anonymous.”

Taylor made headlines back in 2018 when he published a New York Times op-ed – “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” – under the byline “Anonymous.”

The Trump White House whistleblower ultimately resigned from the DHS in June 2019. He revealed that he was “Anonymous” in October 2020.

"Issuing my critiques without attribution forced the President to answer them directly on their merits or not at all, rather than creating distractions through petty insults and name-calling,” Taylor explained after he outed himself as “Anonymous” that October.

“I wanted the attention to be on the arguments themselves,” he added at the time.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s attacks against Taylor, Kelly, and his other critics on Sunday came just hours before the embattled ex-president’s first criminal trial was scheduled to kick off in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday morning.

Opening arguments for Trump's criminal hush money case are set to begin on Monday morning.

Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to appear in court on criminal charges last week. He was accused of 34 counts of falsifying New York business records to conceal alleged hush money payments made shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Jury selection in connection to the criminal trial was completed on Friday. Opening arguments for the case are set to begin on Monday morning.

