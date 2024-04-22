'Negligent': Todd and Julie Chrisley Sued Over Son Grayson’s 2022 Car Crash That Left Him Hospitalized

Todd and Julie Chrisley are fighting a lawsuit from behind bars accusing their son Grayson of causing a nasty car accident weeks before they checked into prison. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Patrick Rykwalder sued Todd, Julie, Grayson, and Savannah Chrisley.

Source: @savannahchrisley/instagram;mega

Rykwalder said he driving his 2020 Dodge Ram on Interstate 65 in Tennessee on November 12, 2022. He said that he was stopped on the Interstate due to traffic in front of him having been stopped. He said at around 5:15 PM, Grayson was driving a 2020 Ford 5150 pickup truck in a position directly behind him. He said that Todd and Julie owned the car.

Source: @graysonchrisley/instagram

Rykwalder said Grayson was operating the car with the permission of his parents. “Suddenly and without warning Defendant, Grayson M. Chrisley, negligently and recklessly slammed his vehicle into the rear-end of Plaintiff, Patrick S. Rykwalder’s motor vehicle at a high rate of speed,” the suit read.

Rykwalder accused Grayson of being a “distracted driver” who was “not paying attention to the roadway in the moments immediately preceding the rear impact with the Plaintiff, Patrick S. Rykwalder’s, stopped vehicle.” The man said Grayson “failed to act appropriately under the circumstances, which included at minimum maintain a safe operating distance from other motor vehicles, maintaining a safe operating speed, and avoiding being distracted by electronic devices within his motor vehicle.”

Rykwalder claimed Grayson’s actions caused a significant collision between the cars and caused him to suffer injuries to his body. “Had Defendant, Grayson M. Chrisley, been paying attention to the roadway in front of him this crash would not have occurred,” the suit read. Rykwalder accused Grayson of refusing to take responsibility for the crash.

The lawsuit demanded damages between $25k to $750k and punitive damages. Savannah was added to the lawsuit because he said she was Grayson’s legal guardian. She was given joint legal guardian of her brother in January 2023. Todd and Julie recently responded to the lawsuit. They denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

In addition, they denied the man suffered any injuries. The couple demanded the suit be dismissed. Back in 2022, TMZ reported Grayson was rushed to the hospital following the accident. Police said the reality star was unable to remember details of the crash because of a potential head injury.