OJ Simpson Only Had One 'Close Family Member' By His Side When He Passed Away, Claims Lawyer

LaVergne debunked the earlier reports, stating that Simpson's family post claiming he was surrounded by loved ones was inaccurate.

“You have to remember that they’ve shared OJ with the world their entire lives,” the attorney said of Simpson’s four surviving kids. “At first they shared good OJ But still he was famous. And then, in 1994 on, they kind of had to share bad boy OJ with the world."

“But at the end of the day, these children just lost a father,” he continued. “And they have the added burden that he is one of the most famous people on the planet, and who is polarizing and who is surrounded by controversy.”