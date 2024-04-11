O.J. Simpson's Son Moved to Vegas to 'Take Care' of Ailing Dad Before His Death: Report
O.J. Simpson's son allegedly gave up his life in Florida to take care of his ailing father in the last year of his life. Sources shared to RadarOnline.com that Justin, his son from his marriage to Nicole Brown Simpson, left his lucrative real estate business and moved to Las Vegas to be closer to his ill dad.
That was before his cancer diagnosis, which ultimately took Simpson's life on Wednesday. As this outlet exclusively reported, the ex-NFL star — who was acquitted of Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman's 1994 stabbing murders — had a stent placed in his heart by quick-thinking doctors during an emergency surgery last year.
At the time, a close pal told RadarOnline.com that Simpson had it in his head "that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack."
“It’s driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life," the insider spilled in July. "He believes he is dying in plain sight and the end is near.”
His medical crisis left him so feeble after the surgery that Justin felt the need to be closer to him in his time of need. Simpson's health was dire in the final months of his life, with his former manager, Norm Pardo, telling RadarOnline.com that the ex-running back couldn't even finish a round of golf in May 2023.
But Simpson's youngest child was by his side until the end.
Simpson was with his family when he passed away after a brief prostate cancer battle on Wednesday.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," his loved ones revealed in a statement on Thursday. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
Justin remained close to Simpson despite decades of claims he had brutally butchered his mom and Goldman in a jealous rage on June 12, 1994. After a lengthy trial, the former football star-turned-actor was acquitted of the double murders.
Justin was only five when Nicole was stabbed to death outside of her home as he slept. After her death, he and his sister, Sydney, were shuttled between their father and the Brown family.
Nicole's loved ones spent the next decade in an awkward custody handoff with the man they believed had killed her.
"After the trials were done, my mom and I were like Team Brown. We had a meeting point where we transported the kids and picked the kids up and dropped the kids off," Nicole's sister, Tanya Brown, told RadarOnline.com exclusively in 2014.
"We were in constant contact with him because of the kids... He will forever live on in Sydney and Justin and he is for the rest of his life attached to my family somehow."
She explained how hard the ordeal was on the family.
"I had to go and pick the kids up at the house where he lived, and I saw him. It was hard for me, but I did it. My mom gave me a pep talk, like, 'You're doing this for the kids.' I entered the home, packed their bags. I went into his home, and I saw the furniture I used to sit on [when Nicole was alive]," Tanya shared.
"I was so foggy, but I had to put on the face because this is their dad. They will always love their dad. I choose to respect that."