'You Didn't Give Me a Plan': Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene for Dodging Questions About Ousting Mike Johnson

"You’re getting criticized on the left, on the right, in the media, everybody. A lot of people are criticizing you,” Bartiromo said. "And the reason that they are is because they’re saying that you’re creating drama during this election year."

"How is this leading to reelecting President Trump? How is this leading to the American people believing that the Republicans can govern?" Bartiromo asked. "People are saying, ‘Look, she’s creating chaos. She’s making the entire party look like it’s disrupted.’ Your reaction and response to those criticisms?”

Greene responded, "Those that are calling this drama are the very people that are responsible for the drama that the American people are having to live through every single day. Those on the left, those on the right, the uni-party that’s in control of our government, are the ones that have inflicted the American people with nearly $35 trillion in debt, ripped our border wide open."

"The people criticizing me are not the American people. The American people agree with me, and I've talked to them, and I've seen it all over. They are outraged ... I don't apologize for standing firm in my belief, in my faith, and my absolute allegiance to the United States of America. As a matter of fact, I am cemented in this, and I will fight harder for our country. The Republican Party is the party that needs to change."