'You Didn't Give Me a Plan': Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene for Dodging Questions About Ousting Mike Johnson
Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for dodging questions about her plan to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bartiromo confronted Greene about criticism that her ongoing efforts to remove Johnson are "creating drama" within the Republican Party.
"You’re getting criticized on the left, on the right, in the media, everybody. A lot of people are criticizing you,” Bartiromo said. "And the reason that they are is because they’re saying that you’re creating drama during this election year."
"How is this leading to reelecting President Trump? How is this leading to the American people believing that the Republicans can govern?" Bartiromo asked. "People are saying, ‘Look, she’s creating chaos. She’s making the entire party look like it’s disrupted.’ Your reaction and response to those criticisms?”
Greene responded, "Those that are calling this drama are the very people that are responsible for the drama that the American people are having to live through every single day. Those on the left, those on the right, the uni-party that’s in control of our government, are the ones that have inflicted the American people with nearly $35 trillion in debt, ripped our border wide open."
"The people criticizing me are not the American people. The American people agree with me, and I've talked to them, and I've seen it all over. They are outraged ... I don't apologize for standing firm in my belief, in my faith, and my absolute allegiance to the United States of America. As a matter of fact, I am cemented in this, and I will fight harder for our country. The Republican Party is the party that needs to change."
"I want to ask you what your plan is," Bartiromo followed up. "So you're threatening Mike Johnson, you say he's not doing what the people want. What is your alternative?" Bartiromo asked. "OK Congresswoman, you wanted Mike Johnson out. What is your alternative plan?”
"Our plan is this: We have to give the American people a reason to trust us and fight for us," Greene replied. "The American people are supporting President Trump to be the next President of the United States because they’ve seen him in action. He fought against the Democrat agenda. He put America first. They desperately want him to lead this country again because they trust him and they know he will do that."
“Mike Johnson has betrayed America. He’s betrayed Republican voters. Under his leadership, he’s passed the Democrat agenda, passed the Biden administration’s policies, and fully funded them. We’re going to fight in Congress to do everything we can to stop this type of uni-party leadership. Mike Johnson’s speakership is over. He needs to do the right thing to resign and allow us to move forward in a controlled process. If he doesn’t do so, he will be vacated."
Bartiromo noted that Greene didn't actually answer the question.
“With all due respect, you didn’t give me a plan for the speaker’s role,” she said. “And again, does this mean you are going to file that motion at some point?”
"It’s coming, regardless of what Mike Johnson decides to do,” Greene responded. “And we have three more Republicans joining us for the special elections coming up very soon. So people need to know this can happen.”
Greene filed a motion to vacate Johnson from his position after a $1.2 trillion spending package was approved last month, reportedly angering former president Donald Trump and his team of advisors.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, she again slammed Johnson after the House passed a bill providing aid to Ukraine and Israel on Saturday.