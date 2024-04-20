Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Speaker Mike Johnson's Recently Passed Ukraine and Israel Aid Bill 'Bulls---' at Capitol Hill

CNN reporter Manu Raji spoke to Greene on Capitol Hill, who was ranting against the speaker for "betraying" America.

"You said you wait for constituents. But where are you at?" Raji asked. "I mean, given what you said, the Republicans deserved to be in the majority."

The congresswoman told the reporter, "That’s up to the people because this is the third betrayal by Mike Johnson. He delivered a two-part omnibus, funded the Department of Justice."

"91 federal indictments against President Trump, funded the FBI that raided Mar-A-Lago, gave him a brand new FBI building, funded Joe Biden’s open border policies that are killing Americans every single day," she continued. "Then he reauthorized FISA that spied on American citizens, spied on President Trump’s campaign, and he voted against the warrant requirement, the same warrant requirement that he was for six months ago. And then he did this bullshit in here on the House floor."