Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Speaker Mike Johnson's Recently Passed Ukraine and Israel Aid Bill 'Bulls---' at Capitol Hill
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is furious at Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after the House passed a bill providing aid to Ukraine and Israel, despite serious pushback from some members of the Freedom Caucus, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Saturday, April 20, the House of Representatives passed a $61 million aid package to aid Ukraine in their ongoing struggle against Vladimir Putin and his Russian forces.
The package also included millions to aid the Israeli defense fund.
Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) have used debate surrounding the aid package to argue in favor of ousting Johnson as speaker. This would be the second time a Republican House Speaker would be contested in the last year after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in October.
CNN reporter Manu Raji spoke to Greene on Capitol Hill, who was ranting against the speaker for "betraying" America.
"You said you wait for constituents. But where are you at?" Raji asked. "I mean, given what you said, the Republicans deserved to be in the majority."
The congresswoman told the reporter, "That’s up to the people because this is the third betrayal by Mike Johnson. He delivered a two-part omnibus, funded the Department of Justice."
"91 federal indictments against President Trump, funded the FBI that raided Mar-A-Lago, gave him a brand new FBI building, funded Joe Biden’s open border policies that are killing Americans every single day," she continued. "Then he reauthorized FISA that spied on American citizens, spied on President Trump’s campaign, and he voted against the warrant requirement, the same warrant requirement that he was for six months ago. And then he did this bullshit in here on the House floor."
"It's a foreign war package that does nothing for America. It’s unbelievable," Greene continued to rant against Johnson. "I’m thankful that the American gets to see who this man is. I’m thankful that America gets to see who the people that voted for this is. Because this is the only way it’s going to change. People have to see the truth."
The House bill passed 366 to 58, and the chamber broke into applause after the results were finalized.
The bill also prohibits funding from going toward the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a Palestinian refugee agency alleged to have ties to Hamas.
The vote comes as tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated dramatically after several strikes were exchanged between the two nations.