'Duped': David Beckham Sues Mark Wahlberg Over Fitness Brand Deal That Allegedly Cost Him $10 Million

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Beckham teamed up with golfer Greg Norman in 2022 to sue F45 for over $18.85 million (£15.2million) in damages. They alleged that the company failed to comply with its contractual obligations in a timely fashion and gave "preferential treatment" to other investors, including Wahlberg. They were later told by a judge that they had to sue separately.

Another athlete, former NFL receiver Terrell Owens, filed a similar lawsuit against F45 in 2017, claiming that the company had failed to pay him over $700,000. A co-CEO denied the allegations, telling TMZ, "We're not a company that doesn't pay our bills."

Although F45 began trading at $16 per share when it went public in 2021, shares in the company are now worth just 15 cents, according to recent market data.