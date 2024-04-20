Donald Trump Rages Over Court Sketch and Reports of Him Falling Asleep During His Hush Money Criminal Trial Behind the Scenes: Report

One of the alleged topics on the list of topics that have infuriated Trump in the last five days is New York Times reporter Maggie Habermann writing and talking about the former president nodding off in the courtroom.

Habermann told CNN, "He appeared to be asleep ... He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest, and his mouth kept going slack."

Trump's campaign denied the allegation, calling it "100% Fake News coming from ‘journalists’ who weren’t even in the courtroom." However, the ex-prez reportedly dozed off a few more times as the week went on.

"Trump appears to have fallen asleep in court again," Haberman wrote on Friday. "His eyes were closed for extended periods and his head dropped down twice."