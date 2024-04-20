Donald Trump Rages Over Court Sketch and Reports of Him Falling Asleep During His Hush Money Criminal Trial Behind the Scenes: Report
Former President Donald Trump is allegedly at his limit when it comes to the court sketches and reports about him falling asleep during the Stormy Daniel hush money criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Before heading into court on Monday, April 15, the ex-president told reporters that he was "very proud to be there" despite calling the proceedings an "assault on America." However, after a week of headlines detailing the ins and outs of the trial, Trump has reportedly "maxed out" his fury with the process.
According to Rolling Stone, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee for president gets angry "very easily" and allegedly allows that rage to guide his political, legal and policy decisions.
One of the alleged topics on the list of topics that have infuriated Trump in the last five days is New York Times reporter Maggie Habermann writing and talking about the former president nodding off in the courtroom.
Habermann told CNN, "He appeared to be asleep ... He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest, and his mouth kept going slack."
Trump's campaign denied the allegation, calling it "100% Fake News coming from ‘journalists’ who weren’t even in the courtroom." However, the ex-prez reportedly dozed off a few more times as the week went on.
"Trump appears to have fallen asleep in court again," Haberman wrote on Friday. "His eyes were closed for extended periods and his head dropped down twice."
“None of these sources know what the hell they’re talking about and clearly have no access to any type of factual information,” says Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung. “These are the types of losers who will try to peddle fantasy as fact because they live miserable existences.”
A couple of sources also told the outlet that the former president asked people close to him if they agreed that the courtroom sketch artist must be "out to get him."
He allegedly critiqued the sketches, claiming the artist was making fun of him as the images spread like wildfire on social media.
One of the drawings depicted Trump tilted with his eyes closed, and his mouth relaxed as one of his lawyers side-eyes their client, clearly showing that the New York businessman was passed out in his chair.
Jury selection was finished by Friday after dozens of potential jurors were dismissed over posts they had made roasting Trump or after admitting they could not be impartial.