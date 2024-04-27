Lara Trump Imagines Fistfight Between Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump and President Joe Biden
Eric Trump's wife and newly appointed RNC co-chair, Lara Trump, imagined what a fistfight between her father-in-law, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden would be like after the president's recent comments on The Howard Stern Show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The president had a surprise interview with Howard Stern, where he was quoted telling the infamous shock jock, “Trump makes fun of me. He’s the kind of guy in the neighborhood, you wish you would’ve gotten in the neighborhood and meet head-to-head.”
Lara appeared on Fox News to speak with Sean Hannity Friday night after the president's appearance on Stern. The host told her, "Joe Biden turned to violence, openly fantasizing about a physical confrontation with Donald Trump."
"So, they have to change his walking routine to get onto Marine One, he can’t use the big boy stairs any longer to get on Air Force One, and yet, as he had said previously a while ago, ‘But I want to take Donald Trump behind the gym.’" He continued, "Meanwhile, he goes up the big boy stairs, and they say the wind blew him over three times on one trip up the stairs. I guess you could just blow in the wind and he’d fall down.”
The discussion led Lara to consider how an altercation between the two political figures would go.
- Donald Trump Called Out for Hypocritically Labeling CNN 'Fake News' When He Schemed to Pump Out Fake Stories
- 'ANYWHERE, ANYTIME!': Donald Trump Calls for Televised Debate With President Joe Biden at New York Courthouse
- Donald Trump’s Longtime Assistant Rhona Graff Testifies About Keeping Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal Contact Info.
“Sean, could you imagine if there were actually a physical altercation between Joe Biden and Donald Trump?" the RNC chair asked the host. "This guy already knows what would happen! It’s preposterous. This whole thing is crazy!”
The Trump daughter-in-law was excited to see Joe say he'd be "happy to debate."
“I am glad today we got that information because I’ll tell you the RNC and the campaign, we’ve asked every single day, ‘When are we going to set up the debates?’ I’m glad to know Joe Biden is ready to debate," Lara told Sean. "As Donald Trump has said multiple times, and I think he said today: anytime, anywhere, anyway, he’s ready to go."
"Donald Trump would do it right now, today, so we want to send that message out there to the Biden campaign: thank you for accepting," she continued. "It’s very good for America. We need these two men on the stage.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Donald took to Truth Social after Joe's interview on Stern declaring he'd go head-to-head with the 81-year-old "anywhere" and "anytime" — with some suggestions.
"I suggest Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan, a State that he is in the process of destroying with his E.V. Mandate," he told his 6.9 million followers. "In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I."
"In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight — on National Television, I’ll wait around!"