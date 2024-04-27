Lara Trump Imagines Fistfight Between Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump and President Joe Biden

Lara appeared on Fox News to speak with Sean Hannity Friday night after the president's appearance on Stern. The host told her, "Joe Biden turned to violence, openly fantasizing about a physical confrontation with Donald Trump."

"So, they have to change his walking routine to get onto Marine One, he can’t use the big boy stairs any longer to get on Air Force One, and yet, as he had said previously a while ago, ‘But I want to take Donald Trump behind the gym.’" He continued, "Meanwhile, he goes up the big boy stairs, and they say the wind blew him over three times on one trip up the stairs. I guess you could just blow in the wind and he’d fall down.”

The discussion led Lara to consider how an altercation between the two political figures would go.