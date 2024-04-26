Your tip
'ANYWHERE, ANYTIME!': Donald Trump Calls for Televised Debate With President Joe Biden at New York Courthouse

donald trump attacks joe biden am truth social rant challenges debate president
Source: mega
Apr. 26 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump responded after President Joe Biden said he'd be "happy to debate" him during a SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Friday, April 26, the embattled former POTUS took to Truth Social and declared he'd go head-to-head with the 81-year-old "anywhere" and "anytime" — but he had a couple of suggestions for the specifics.

donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he'd debate Joe Biden 'anywhere' and 'anytime.'

"Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he’s willing to debate!" he wrote. "Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters."

"I suggest Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan, a State that he is in the process of destroying with his E.V. Mandate," he continued. "In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I."

president joe biden ignores reporter screaming hard passpp
Source: mega

President Joe Biden changed up his routine to get to Marine One.

Trump claimed he was "stuck in one of the many court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT," further alleging the legal case was part of a "continuing witch hunt" against him.

"It’s the only way he thinks he can win," the 77-year-old claimed. "In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight — on National Television, I’ll wait around!"

donald trump hush money trial damage american brand kevin olearypp
Source: mega

Donald Trump suggested they debate at the New York courthouse.

Donald Trump
Later that same day, the controversial politician strangely called out the POTUS for not showing up to court after his social media invite to participate in an impromptu televised debate.

"I’ve been waiting for Crooked Joe at the Courthouse, the Fake News Media was there also — HE DIDN’T SHOW!" he penned. "ANY WHERE, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!"

dismissed juror jokes donald trump less orange courtpp
Source: mega

Donald Trump faces a total of 91 felony counts.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He is facing a total of 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions amid his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

He's pleaded not guilty to all charges and repeatedly claimed the many cases against him are nothing more than a plot orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with his campaign.

Source: radar

Trump's first criminal trial began on April 15.

He was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

