'ANYWHERE, ANYTIME!': Donald Trump Calls for Televised Debate With President Joe Biden at New York Courthouse

"Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he’s willing to debate!" he wrote. "Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters."

"I suggest Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan, a State that he is in the process of destroying with his E.V. Mandate," he continued. "In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I."