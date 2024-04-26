'ANYWHERE, ANYTIME!': Donald Trump Calls for Televised Debate With President Joe Biden at New York Courthouse
Donald Trump responded after President Joe Biden said he'd be "happy to debate" him during a SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, April 26, the embattled former POTUS took to Truth Social and declared he'd go head-to-head with the 81-year-old "anywhere" and "anytime" — but he had a couple of suggestions for the specifics.
"Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he’s willing to debate!" he wrote. "Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters."
"I suggest Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan, a State that he is in the process of destroying with his E.V. Mandate," he continued. "In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I."
Trump claimed he was "stuck in one of the many court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT," further alleging the legal case was part of a "continuing witch hunt" against him.
"It’s the only way he thinks he can win," the 77-year-old claimed. "In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight — on National Television, I’ll wait around!"
Later that same day, the controversial politician strangely called out the POTUS for not showing up to court after his social media invite to participate in an impromptu televised debate.
"I’ve been waiting for Crooked Joe at the Courthouse, the Fake News Media was there also — HE DIDN’T SHOW!" he penned. "ANY WHERE, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He is facing a total of 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions amid his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.
He's pleaded not guilty to all charges and repeatedly claimed the many cases against him are nothing more than a plot orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with his campaign.
Trump's first criminal trial began on April 15.
He was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.