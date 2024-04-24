'Momentum is in Our Favor': President Biden Brags About Beating Trump in Recent National Polls
President Joe Biden bragged about beating Donald Trump in recent polls, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the Democrat enthusiastically spoke about campaign efforts before the November election and declared, "Momentum is in our favor."
While Trump was in New York City for his first criminal case, Biden addressed the crowd in Tampa, Florida, where he spoke about reproductive rights and condemned the Sunshine State's controversial six-week abortion ban.
During a stop at the Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry Campus, Biden shifted his focus from policy issues to uplifting his reelection campaign.
"I think — you know, whether the press thinks I’m good, bad, or indifferent, I think they acknowledge that there’s less than truth that comes out of the other guy’s mouth," Biden said of Trump.
"And, you know, you wouldn’t know it from what you read and hear, but, you know, we’re in pretty good shape in the polls."
"The — and I know you’re all activists, so that’s why I’m bothering to tell you this: The polls don’t win you an election," Biden noted, prompting cheers from the crowd.
"But in the last 23 national polls, I’ve been ahead in 10 of them, Trump has been ahead in 8, and we’ve been tied in 5. More importantly, the momentum is clearly in our — our favor."
Biden continued to highlight major wins in key national polls, "For example, we moved eight points in the latest Marquette poll and seven points in the Echelon poll. And the Marist Poll now has us up by three nationwide."
"The point I’m making is, people are beginning to listen," the 81-year-old president added. "This is a time people begin to focus and listen. They have generic impressions up to now, but now they’re l- — they’re listening. And they’re beginning to listen."
Biden fumbled for his notes as he spoke about campaign efforts underway.
"And so, this campaigns — how many offices have we opened now, total?" Biden asked, to which a nearby aide shouted, "A hundred and thirty-three."
After repeating that his campaign has 133 offices dedicated to securing another four years in the White House, Biden noted efforts taking place in the state, "And here in Florida, we’re opening coordinated offices, hiring staff, and recruiting volunteers as well."
Biden concluded the portion of his speech on a high note.
"But, you know, I know we can do this, but I’ve never been more optimistic," the president said. "I know — I’ve been saying this for a long time: I’ve never been more optimistic about America than I am today."