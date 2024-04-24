Morgan Wallen Not Required to Attend Court Hearing After Hurling Chair From Sixth-Story Nashville Rooftop
Morgan Wallen won't have to face the music in court over his chair-throwing arrest — at least, not in person. A representative from the Nashville District Attorney's Office told RadarOnline.com that the Whiskey Glasses singer isn't required to attend the court hearing next week after being slapped with three felonies and one misdemeanor for launching the furniture off a sixth-story rooftop, almost hitting two police officers.
The Director of Communications for the department, Steve Hayslip, shared that "in all likelihood, his attorney will probably ask for a waiver," responding, "No," when asked if Wallen's presence in court is necessary.
The star's hearing is scheduled at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 3.
As this outlet reported, Wallen was arrested on April 7 for hurling the chair off the rooftop of Eric Church's Nashville bar in the famed honky-tonk Broadway area. He was slapped with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct over the incident.
The Last Night singer, 30, was released from custody after posting his $15,250 bond. Wallen, who competed in the sixth season of The Voice, is "cooperating fully with authorities," according to his attorney, Worrick Robinson.
RadarOnline.com obtained the prosecutor's sworn statement, in which he recalled the scary moment that the chair came close to nailing the officers.
He also revealed that the officers did their due diligence, talking to witnesses and reviewing footage before taking Wallen into custody.
"Officers approached security to investigate the incident. Staff members of Chiefs told officers that the defendant was responsible for the chair. Officers reviewed camera footage of the rooftop, 6 stories up. Cameras show the defendant lunging and throwing an object over the roof. It then showed an object flying off the roof," the affidavit read.
"Witnesses stated they were standing right of the defendant and observed him pick up the chair and throw it over him, laughing afterward. Officers arrested the defendant with three counts of reckless endangerment for two officers being in the vicinity and the danger to the public. Additionally, he was charged with disorderly conduct as he created a hazardous condition by an act that served no legitimate purpose."
Despite Wallen's legal woes, he's stayed booked and busy. We broke the story that the country star is still headlining Stagecoach on Sunday. We also confirmed that his tour will continue as planned — meaning, his career momentum hasn't slowed since his arrest.
That was before his apology, which he issued last week.
"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," Wallen wrote on X. "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."