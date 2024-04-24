Morgan Wallen Not Required to Attend Court Hearing After Hurling Chair From Sixth-Story Nashville Rooftop

Morgan Wallen won't have to face the music in court over his chair-throwing arrest — at least, not in person.

Morgan Wallen won't have to face the music in court over his chair-throwing arrest — at least, not in person. A representative from the Nashville District Attorney's Office told RadarOnline.com that the Whiskey Glasses singer isn't required to attend the court hearing next week after being slapped with three felonies and one misdemeanor for launching the furniture off a sixth-story rooftop, almost hitting two police officers.

Wallen was arrested on April 7 for hurling the chair off the rooftop of Eric Church's Nashville bar.

The Director of Communications for the department, Steve Hayslip, shared that "in all likelihood, his attorney will probably ask for a waiver," responding, "No," when asked if Wallen's presence in court is necessary.

The star's hearing is scheduled at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 3.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wallen's attorney for comment.