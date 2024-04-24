WATCH: President Joe Biden, 81, Asks 'How Many Times' Donald Trump Has to 'Prove We Can’t Be Trusted' in Latest Re-election Campaign Blunder
President Joe Biden committed yet another blunder this week during a fiery campaign speech against his likely 2024 election opponent Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 81-year-old president’s latest verbal gaffe occurred on Tuesday during a campaign trail stop in Florida.
But while President Biden tried to say that ex-President Trump “can’t be trusted,” he mistakenly said that “we can’t be trusted.”
“Folks, in a sense, I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump,” Biden said earlier this week. “How many times does he have to prove we can’t be trusted?”
Biden’s latest blunder came as he derided ex-President Trump and the U.S. Supreme Court for the June 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade. He mistakenly said “we” instead of “he.”
The president’s mistake on Tuesday in Florida also came just days after Biden suffered yet another verbal blunder last week during an interview with Nexstar Media’s Reshad Hudson.
The pair discussed the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, and President Biden confused the Israeli port city of Haifa with the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
“I’ve been meeting with them, number one,” Biden explained last week. “Number two, I made it clear that we have to vastly increase the amount of food, water, health care going into Gaza.”
“And I made it clear to the Israelis: Don’t move on Haifa,” the president mistakenly said.
President Biden was mocked on social media following his latest blunder in Florida on Tuesday, and several critics suggested that the president “told the truth” when he accidentally said that “we can’t be trusted.”
“Ha! Biden accidentally tells the truth when speaking of President Trump,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted after a video of the gaffe went viral. “Just perfect.”
“That’s why they don’t let Biden speak often,” another user wrote alongside the clip of Biden’s mistake.
“When you’re so senile that you campaign for the other candidate,” a third person tweeted.
“It is the most honest thing he has said in a long time (if ever),” yet one more X user remarked.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s recent gaffes and blunders came as the 81-year-old president already caused significant concerns regarding his age and mental acuity going into November’s general election.
Upwards of 81% of Americans recently admitted that they were concerned about Biden's age, and a recent report published by Special Counsel Robert Hur did not do the president any favors.
Special Counsel Hur described President Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” in his report published in February.