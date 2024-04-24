Patrick Swayze's Longtime Ranch Sells for $3 Million Nearly 15 Years After Legendary Film Star's Death

"You're so close to the studios and the Burbank airport, yet you don't feel like you're in L.A.," former agent Juan Longfellow previously said about the ranch.

"When you pull in through the gate, you're met by the phenomenal barn and then you have a long driveway up to an area with pavers and the house," added Longfellow, who said the location is roughly 20-45 minutes from Beverly Hills depending on traffic.

Plus, it has unique and charming qualities, he said. "Not only can you take your horses up into the canyon, but there is an arena right there and there is an equestrian center next door."