Patrick Swayze's Longtime Ranch Sells for $3 Million Nearly 15 Years After Legendary Film Star's Death
The former three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom estate of Patrick Swayze is off the market after being purchased by a new buyer for a splashy $3.5 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rancho Bizarro, a sprawling property in the San Fernando Valley community sitting on 4.51 acres of land and tucked away in a private cul-de-sac, is located in Sylmar and was formerly owned by the actor and his wife, Lisa Niemi, in the 1980s.
"We have built a really nice facility including a 16-stall barn, a roundyard and two arenas," Swayze said of the property in 1997, having posed for an iconic snap with his dog outside of the property one decade prior.
Oil heiress Aileen Getty later purchased the equestrian ranch from Niemi in 2015 for $2.9 million, six years after the Dirty Dancing icon died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.
The property sold again on March 20, according to the listing which boasts of its extensive home gym, fully furnished rehearsal space for dance or theater performances, and a refreshing pool.
"You're so close to the studios and the Burbank airport, yet you don't feel like you're in L.A.," former agent Juan Longfellow previously said about the ranch.
"When you pull in through the gate, you're met by the phenomenal barn and then you have a long driveway up to an area with pavers and the house," added Longfellow, who said the location is roughly 20-45 minutes from Beverly Hills depending on traffic.
Plus, it has unique and charming qualities, he said. "Not only can you take your horses up into the canyon, but there is an arena right there and there is an equestrian center next door."
Swayze and Niemi shared a lot of fond memories at the ranch and she said in 2023 that he will always hold a special place in her heart.
"Just because somebody's gone doesn't end your relationship with them," she said last year during an appearance on the Today show. "We spent 34 years together, and that's always going to be a part of my life and who I am."
Niemi remarried in 2014 and has done work with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in her late husband's honor. "Cancer may have taken him, but it didn't beat him. And I'm continuing his fight for him," she shared.
As for finding love after loss, Niemi explained, "I can't tell you how many widows say, 'I'm never going to get married again. I'm never selling this house.' And you know what? You do it when you're ready and not a moment before."