'An Affair Of The Heart': Kirstie Alley Believed Patrick Swayze Was The 'One That Got Away' Up Until Her Death
Reunited in the sky. Late Cheers actress Kirstie Alley had two husbands and once claimed she was crazy about John Travolta, but for decades, sources said she allegedly carried a secret torch for Dirty Dancing hunk Patrick Swayze, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While she once called Travolta "the love of her life," the legendary actress — whose surprising death was revealed on Monday after a secret battle with colon cancer — described Swayze as "the one that got away" and truly believed they would have been together until his 2009 death at the age of 57 if things worked out differently.
"Kirstie says her love for Patrick began on the set of the 1985 TV miniseries North and South," an insider dished years before Alley passed.
"She thought he was the most handsome, sexy, king person she'd ever met, and each day on the set, she began to fall more and more in love."
But at the time, they were married to other people.
Patrick had his wife, Lisa Niemi, who is now remarried. Kirstie was married to Hardy Boys actor Parker Stevenson, her second husband who she wed after divorcing high school sweetheart Bob Alley.
According to an insider, Kirstie and Swayze shared a deeply emotional affair and confessed their love, but never actually cheated on their spouses. The insider claimed the actress said they had an "affair of the heart," but the actress' rep denied it.
"Patrick and Kirstie played lovers on the series," the source said in 2021. "You can see the chemistry. At least once a year Kirstie watches the series and reminisces about the time she spent with him.
According to the insider, Kirstie "cried for months after his death," with the pal saying "she and his wife, Lisa, eventually became friends."
Up until her death, the Cheers alum wondered "what would have happened if she and Patrick had not been married to other people," the source spilled.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kirstie's children announced her death last night, revealing the actress had been fighting a secret cancer battle.
It was later revealed she had recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. She was 71.