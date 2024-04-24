Violation? Donald Trump Slams Hush Money Witness Michael Cohen in Interview Recorded Moments Before Gag Order Hearing

In a surprising development to come shortly after Judge Merchan held a special hearing on Tuesday to discuss Trump’s alleged gag order violations, an interview with the ex-president was released.

Donald Trump attacked hush money witness Michael Cohen just moments before Judge Juan Merchan held a hearing regarding the ex-president’s suspected gag order violations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although the interview aired after Tuesday’s gag order violation hearing, it was reportedly filmed just moments before Trump entered the Manhattan courtroom to attend the hearing.

Trump appeared to target his former lawyer and fixer during the bombshell interview – something that Judge Merchan ordered the ex-president not to do because Cohen is now a key witness in the criminal hush money trial.