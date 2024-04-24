EXPOSED: Gypsy Rose’s Estranged Husband Ryan Sends Desperate Text Pleading for Reconciliation After Being Hit With Divorce Papers
Gypsy Rose split from her husband Ryan Anderson after becoming fed up with his alleged food-hoarding habits — but sources said he has been secretly working to win her back, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Gypsy has been enjoying her single life since officially filing for divorce on April 8 after 2 years of marriage.
Gypsy met Ryan while serving her 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. The two wed in July 2022 before she was released from prison in December 2023
In March, Gypsy announced she was breaking up with Ryan and moving in with her parent's home in Louisana.
An insider close to Gypsy revealed that she felt Ryan had jealously issues. She said he would become upset when she wanted top spend time with her dad.
Gypsy felt Ryan would guilty trip her when she wanted to be away from him. Sources said this was a big problem for Gypsy who wanted to reconnect with family after her prison release.
- Gypsy Rose’s Soon-to-Be Ex-Husband Ryan Stops Shooting For Lifetime Docuseries After Being Hit With Divorce Papers: Sources
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ended Things With Husband Ryan Anderson After Explosive Fight Over His Food Hoarding: Source
- READ Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Shocking Divorce Documents as She Files for Restraining Order Against Ex
In addition, sources said Gypsy didn't like Ryan storing a ton of leftover food containers in their fridge. She told friends it reminded her of her mother Dee Dee's behavior and it turned her off.
As we previously reported, Gypsy demanded spousal support from Ryan in the divorce and filed for a restraining order.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ryan has yet to officially respond to the divorce. However, sources said he is not enjoying being single like Gypsy. TMZ reported that Gypsy told her friends that Ryan sent her a text asking to reconcile and call off the divorce.
An insider said Gypsy was not swayed by the message and believed it was the best decision for her.
The source said Gypsy is not on any dating apps and has no plans to join any shortly. For the past couple of weeks, Gypsy and her ex-fiancé Ken Urker were spotted hanging out around town. Sources close to Gypsy denied there was anything romantic going on despite the two getting matching tattoos during one outing.
Ryan has yet to speak out about Gypsy's decision to leave.