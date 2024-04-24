Diddy's Alleged 'Drug Mule' Brendan Paul Charged With Felony Drug Possession One Month After Raids on Embattled Mogul's Homes
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ main assistant, Brendan Paul, was charged with felony drug possession this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a sudden development to come after federal authorities raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes last month, it was revealed on Wednesday that Paul was charged with one felony count of drug possession.
According to TMZ, the charge was connected to the cocaine and marijuana that the feds found with Paul during his arrest at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport last month.
Paul, 25, reportedly pleaded not guilty to the sole felony count of drug possession. His lawyer, Brian Bieber, shared a short statement regarding Diddy’s assistant’s charge.
"We will be dealing with this case in the courtroom,” Bieber told TMZ on Wednesday, “not the court of public opinion."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy’s assistant and rumored drug mule was arrested in Miami at the same time that the feds were raiding the music mogul’s LA and Miami homes on March 25.
Paul was booked on felony cocaine and marijuana possession charges after the feds intercepted Diddy’s plane at the Opa Locka Airport in Miami.
According to an arrest affidavit, Paul had what was suspected to be cocaine and marijuana-laced candy inside of the personal travel bags that he claimed before being searched.
"The suspect cocaine was located and tested,” the complaint viewed by RadarOnline.com read.
Paul was arrested at approximately 4:30 PM on March 25.
- Diddy Scandal: Universal Music Demands to Be Dismissed From Lawsuit Over Alleged 1990 Sexual Assault
- Diddy Documentary: Man Cashing in on 'Diddy Do It' Trademark Hopes to Team Up With 50 Cent or Hulu for Possible Collab
- Diddy’s Ex-Nanny Who Claimed to Be Late Kim Porter’s Niece Drops Bombshell Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against Mogul
Meanwhile, Paul’s name also appeared in an eight-figure lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against Diddy.
Lil Rod referred to the 25-year-old assistant as Diddy’s “drug mule” and alleged that Paul was involved in "acquir[ing] and distribut[ing] Mr. Combs’ drugs and guns."
An insider familiar with the situation later confirmed that the Brendan Paul arrested in Miami on March 25 was the same Brendan Paul named in Lil Rod’s $30 million complaint against Diddy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As for the raids on Diddy’s LA and Miami homes on March 25, the music mogul was never arrested or charged in connection to the apparent federal investigation that led to the two search and seizure operations.
The Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement that its agents "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners."
Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, has since criticized the raids on his client’s homes last month. Dyer called the raids a “gross overuse of military-level force.”
"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” the embattled music mogul’s attorney said. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”
"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” Dyer continued. “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”