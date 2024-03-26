Diddy's Accused 'Mule' Arrested on Drug Charges as Homeland Security Raids Mogul's LA and Miami Mansions

Brendon Paul was booked on felony cocaine and marijuana possession charges after the feds intercepted the hip-hop mogul's plane at the Opa Locka Airport in Miami.

A 25-year-old man accused of being a drug "mule" for Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested and taken into custody on drug charges on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paul, 25, was arrested on Monday after Diddy and his crew were stopped by federal law enforcement agents at Opa Locka Airport.

According to an arrest affidavit, the defendant had the contraband [suspect cocaine and suspect marijuana-laced candy] inside of his personal travel bags, which he claimed prior to being searched, per the complaint viewed by RadarOnline.com. "The suspect cocaine was located and tested." Paul was arrested at 4:30 PM.

It's unclear if his arrest was related to the raids that took place at Los Angeles and Miami residences associated with Diddy on Monday or a recent lawsuit in which Paul was named.

Following the raids on Monday, Homeland Security shared in a statement that agents from New York had "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners."