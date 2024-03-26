‘Gross Overuse Of Military-Level Force’: Diddy Slams Feds Raid of His Homes After Photos Leak Showing Mogul's Mansion Trashed by Agents
Diddy blasted the raid on his homes by federal agents this week — calling the entire situation a "witch hunt."
On Tuesday, the embattled music mogul's lawyer spoke out hours after the feds completed their search on Diddy's $40 million Los Angeles mansion and his Miami property.
Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer said, "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
He added, "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."
Diddy's sons Justin and King were detained during the raid. Both were spotted out hours later looking tense.
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer said.
"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name," Diddy's lawyer added.
TMZ obtained photos of Diddy's home after the agents left. The images showed the furniture thrown around and the electronic equipment inside the home had been torn apart.
A rep for Homeland Security Investigations told RadarOnline.com, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy and his associates were questioned by the feds after arriving at a Miami airport after the raids went down.
Diddy's alleged drug mule 25-year-old Brendan Paul was arrested after cops said they found drugs on him during a search.
At the moment, it's unclear where Diddy is staying. His private jet was spotted in Antigua but there was no evidence he was onboard.