‘Gross Overuse Of Military-Level Force’: Diddy Slams Feds Raid of His Homes After Photos Leak Showing Mogul's Mansion Trashed by Agents

On Tuesday, the embattled music mogul's lawyer spoke out hours after the feds completed their search on Diddy's $40 million Los Angeles mansion and his Miami property.

Diddy blasted the raid on his homes by federal agents this week — calling the entire situation a "witch hunt."

Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer said, "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

He added, "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

Diddy's sons Justin and King were detained during the raid. Both were spotted out hours later looking tense.

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer said.