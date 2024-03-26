'It's Diddy Done': 50 Cent Roasts Diddy, Claims FBI Agents Don't Come 'Unless They Got a Case'
50 Cent's documentary about Diddy just got juicier. The Candy Shop rapper couldn't wait to sink his teeth into his archenemy after FBI agents swarmed two of Diddy's properties on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, law enforcement agents raided the rap mogul's Los Angeles and Miami properties this afternoon, leading several people — including Diddy's son, Justin, 30, and King, 25 — out in handcuffs.
50 spoke out not long after photos and videos of the raid circulated online in several posts on Instagram.
"S--- just got real the Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs," he wrote, sharing a screenshot of at least one of Diddy's sons in custody.
"Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done they don’t come like that unless they got a case," 50 said in a separate post about the surprise invasions by law enforcement. In a third upload, 50 poked fun at the fact that Diddy allegedly wasn't home for the raids, but his kids were.
"Ran off and left the kids in the whole s---, yo he doing the race said f--- it!" he wrote.
50's fans ate it up in the comment section.
"My first words when I saw the news '50 cent is gonna have a field day with this,'" one shady Instagram user commented. "Moral of the story, 50 is always right," joked another.
"50 is like our dedicated commentator on this whole ordeal," shared a third.
A rep for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed the raids, telling RadarOnline.com, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”
Diddy's personal LoveAir LLC jet was tracked to Antigua in the Caribbean; however, the record executive was spotted at a Miami airport after the raid.
Diddy has been accused of various sex crimes, including rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and more — all sparked by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, who was the first to sue the superstar.
Their lawsuit has since been settled, with Diddy admitting no wrongdoing in that case or the others.