'It's Diddy Done': 50 Cent Roasts Diddy, Claims FBI Agents Don't Come 'Unless They Got a Case'

50 Cent's documentary about Diddy just got juicier. The Candy Shop rapper couldn't wait to sink his teeth into his archenemy after FBI agents swarmed two of Diddy's properties on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, law enforcement agents raided the rap mogul's Los Angeles and Miami properties this afternoon, leading several people — including Diddy's son, Justin, 30, and King, 25 — out in handcuffs.