‘Depraved Conduct’: Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend Cassie's Lawyer Speaks Out Following Feds Raid on Mogul’s Mansions

diddy ex girlfriend cassie lawyer speaks out feds raid mogul home
Source: MEGA

Cassie's lawyer didn't hold back.

By:

Mar. 25 2024, Updated 8:19 p.m. ET

A lawyer for Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie, and other alleged victims, spoke out in support of the federal sex trafficking investigation into the disgraced mogul, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, powerhouse attorney Douglas Wigdor spoke to Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon about the raids that took place at Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

diddy home raid private jet spotted caribbean island hours before raids on home
Source: FOX 11

Footage from the raid.

Wigdor said, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Cassie sued Diddy over alleged rape and abuse during their decade-long relationship. Diddy denied the claims. He settled the case before various other alleged victims came forward.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who represents Liza Gardner and producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in lawsuits against Diddy, told Dillon, “About damn time. Sometimes justice delayed is not justice denied, so long as justice ultimately arrives.”

diddy home raid private jet spotted caribbean island hours before raids on home
Source: MEGA

Diddy denied Cassie's allegations of abuse.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the feds swarmed Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami earlier today. Agents removed everyone from the homes before conducting a raid on the property.

A rep for Homeland Security Investigations told RadarOnline.com, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Diddy
diddy home raid private jet spotted caribbean island hours before raids on home
Source: FOX 11

Diddy's sons Justin and King were placed in handcuffs.

diddy home raid private jet spotted caribbean island hours before raids on home
Source: MEGA

Diddy's plane left for the Caribbean this morning.

Homeland Security has yet to release additional information. Diddy did not appear present at the raids at his Los Angeles home but his sons Justin and King were both placed in handcuffs — no arrests have been announced.

Photos from the scene showed the $20 million mansion surrounded by law enforcement agents. Fox 11 captured overhead footage showing the agents forcing their way into the home.

As we previously reported, hours before the raid, Diddy's plane left from LA to Antigua. It has yet to be confirmed if he was on board.

Diddy's powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley has yet to speak on the raids that went down earlier today.

