‘Depraved Conduct’: Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend Cassie's Lawyer Speaks Out Following Feds Raid on Mogul’s Mansions

Wigdor said, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Cassie sued Diddy over alleged rape and abuse during their decade-long relationship. Diddy denied the claims. He settled the case before various other alleged victims came forward.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who represents Liza Gardner and producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in lawsuits against Diddy, told Dillon, “About damn time. Sometimes justice delayed is not justice denied, so long as justice ultimately arrives.”