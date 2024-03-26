Your tip
Diddy’s Private Jet Tracked to Caribbean Island, Plane Left Hours Before Feds Raided Mogul's Mansion

Source: MEGA

Diddy has yet to be seen since the raids went down.

By:

Mar. 25 2024, Published 8:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Diddy’s private jet left Los Angeles this morning and has been tracked down to a Caribbean Island, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The embattled music mogul’s Gulfstream 5 — named the LoveAir LLC jet — is on the ground in Antigua.

Source: FOX 11

Footage of the raid.

Based on records, obtained by TMZ, the jet started making moves on Sunday. It first left from Sacramento Executive Airport and then landed in Palm Springs, California.

Later, the jet took off from Palm Springs and landed at Van Nuys Airport. The plane left Los Angeles this morning around 9 AM PT and traveled to Antigua.

Source: FOX 11

Footage of the raid earlier today at Diddy's LA home.

It is unclear if Diddy was on the plane but he was not seen in cuffs at the raid on his Los Angeles mansion — despite his sons Justin and King both being taken away by police.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were swarmed by the feds earlier today.

The raids are related to a sex trafficking investigation launched by the FBI after multiple women came forward with allegations against Diddy in various civil lawsuits.

Source: FOX 11

A shot of Diddy's home from above as the raid were taking place.

A rep for Homeland Security Investigations told RadarOnline.com, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Diddy has yet to speak out about the raids on his homes.

The drama started in November 2023 when Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of rape and abuse over their decade-long relationship.

Source: MEGA

The drama for Diddy started when Cassie filed her bombshell lawsuit in late 2023.

Diddy denied the allegations but quickly settled with Cassie.

At the time, Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman said about the settlement, “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

A couple of weeks later, Diddy was hit with 2 new lawsuits by women who claimed the mogul sexually assaulted them. A fourth accuser came forward in December — and claimed she was only 17 when Diddy and former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre assaulted her in a recording studio.

Diddy spoke out after the fourth women came forward. He said, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

He added, "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Last month, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones sued Diddy claiming the musician sexually harassed him while working on his Love album. He demanded $30 million in damages. Diddy’s lawyer blasted the lawsuit.

