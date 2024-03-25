Justin Combs' Mom Raged About Diddy One Year Before FBI Raid at Music Mogul's Home
One year before the FBI raided music mogul Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami, the mother of his eldest son, Justin Combs, went on a rant about the rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Homeland Security raided two of the rapper's homes in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Aerial footage appeared to reveal his sons, Justin and King, in handcuffs outside his Holmby Hills residence.
Shortly after Justin's DUI arrest last year, his mother, Misa Hylton, exploded on Diddy in a series of social media posts.
Justin was arrested in June 2023 after he was caught running a red light near Beverly Hills. After the initial interaction with the officer and a preliminary investigation, the officer believed there was probable cause to arrest Diddy's son for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Like any parent, Hylton was not thrilled with her son's arrest, however, she took things a step further with a series of scathing Instagram story posts alleging Diddy's "reality show" led her son down the wrong path.
"Act bad??? I'm not protecting no one anymore but my son," Hylton wrote in one post.
"I'm not with none of that reality TV s---. When is enough ENOUGH? Yeah OK," read another post.
"The statement 'a fish rots from the head down' means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise," Hylton continued. "The Truth shall set you free."
Hylton continued to make posts directed at Diddy, including his lawsuit against an alcohol company.
"How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it, to making all your money off alcohol. And then sue the damn alcohol company. Sell something healthy that builds people up," Hylton wrote. "I'm sick of it!!!!! NOT MINES."
Another seemingly takes on a different meaning in light of Diddy's recent shocking allegations and subsequent FBI raids of his properties.
"Everyone has to sit around for years and act like there isn't anything wrong with you. This where the buck stops for me," Hylton wrote along with a "100" emoji.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, law enforcement was seen with guns drawn walking through the music mogul's property during the L.A.-based search.
Thirty different law enforcement vehicles were positioned near the home while a helicopter circled overhead. While Diddy was not seen on the premises during the search, his two sons appeared to be placed in handcuffs.
Homeland Security investigations released a statement on the raid.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."