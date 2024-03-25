Justin Combs' Mom Raged About Diddy One Year Before FBI Raid at Music Mogul's Home

One year before the FBI raided music mogul Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami, the mother of his eldest son, Justin Combs, went on a rant about the rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Homeland Security raided two of the rapper's homes in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Aerial footage appeared to reveal his sons, Justin and King, in handcuffs outside his Holmby Hills residence.