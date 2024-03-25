SHOCKING VIDEO: Diddy's LA and Miami Homes Raided by Feds, Sons Justin and King Combs Allegedly Cuffed
Homeland Security is raiding homes belonging to Diddy in Los Angeles and Miami in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Aerial video appeared to show his sons King and Justin in cuffs out front of the lavish Holmby Hills address.
Law enforcement could be seen walking through his property on Monday with guns drawn as several people were spotted on the lawn amid the LA-based search.
Nearly 30 different law enforcement vehicles were seen nearby while a helicopter could be heard overhead. The agents are heavily armed and moved tactically, according to reports.
Diddy (real name: Sean John Combs) was not spotted on the premises during the raid. Law enforcement sources said the case is being handled out of the Southern District of New York.
A rep for Homeland Security Investigations said, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to representatives for Diddy for comment.
Diddy has been at the center of controversy ever since his ex Cassie, AKA Casandra Ventura, filed an explosive lawsuit in Nov. 2023 detailing his alleged past abuses toward her, fetishes, and more years after they called it quits.
The former flames quickly settled, with his rep assuring the rapper in no way admitting wrongdoing.
More recently, a judge determined that an anonymous woman who accused Diddy of sexually assaulting her when she was in high school must reveal her identity if her lawsuit proceeds.
Diddy, however, denied wrongdoing and has made efforts to get it tossed.
The hip-hop mogul has been accused of sexual abuse in multiple lawsuits, following which he broke his silence.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Enough is enough," Diddy wrote. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."
"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he insisted. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."