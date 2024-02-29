Women With Diddy in Lil Rod's Lawsuit Aren't Minors, Rap Mogul's Lawyer Claims

Diddy's powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley is defending him against the allegations, saying that she spoke with two of the females who were seen partying with the rapper and his son, Justin, and they aren't minors.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the music producer filed a federal lawsuit earlier this week, in which he accused Diddy of sexual harassment. Lil Rod alleged he "secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity" while working with Diddy on the hip-hop star's latest album Love.