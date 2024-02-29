Women With Diddy in Lil Rod's Lawsuit Aren't Minors, Rap Mogul's Lawyer Claims
Sean "Diddy" Comb's attorney is poking holes in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' explosive lawsuit. Two women, whose photos were used in Jones' complaint, have stepped forward to claim they were not underage when they hung out with the troubled rap mogul as Rodney alleged, RadarOnline.com.
Diddy's powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley is defending him against the allegations, saying that she spoke with two of the females who were seen partying with the rapper and his son, Justin, and they aren't minors.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the music producer filed a federal lawsuit earlier this week, in which he accused Diddy of sexual harassment. Lil Rod alleged he "secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity" while working with Diddy on the hip-hop star's latest album Love.
He included several photos of Diddy partying with alleged underage girls last summer. The only problem is that Holley claimed both women are grown adults. The females' faces were blacked out in the lawsuit, but Diddy's lawyer said one of them is a lady named Chelsea, and she's 33 with a child.
Chelsea stepped forward because she allegedly wanted to set the record straight. While she identified herself to Diddy's legal team, that's as far as she's allegedly willing to go as she expressed her desire to remain out of the public eye.
Holley told TMZ that Chelsea is confident she's the woman in at least one of the photos and allegedly provided a separate picture of her wearing the same bodysuit she was in that night with Diddy. Another image provided by Lil Rod showed Justin with another female, who the music producer claimed was under 18.
Diddy's attorney claimed the person in the photo is Justin's girlfriend, Stephanie Rao, and she's 32 years old. While the image in the lawsuit is redacted, the outlet obtained an uncensored version of what it claimed is the same photo to show it's Rao.
Another picture from later that night revealed Rao to be in the same outfit as the person in the snap with Justin. Holley claimed Lil Rod's attorneys were, at minimum, careless in filing the complaint, which she believes is evidence it should get thrown out.
She also denied Lil Rod's accusations that he was "the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs," who allegedly groomed him into "accepting a homosexual relationship.”
“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," Holley shared.
"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."
Lil Rod's lawsuit is just the latest legal woe for Diddy, who's been sued by several women – including his ex-girlfriend, Cassie — claiming they were alleged victims of his reported sexual crimes. Cassie settled her lawsuit with Diddy, who denied all allegations against him.