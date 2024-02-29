Judge Rules Diddy's Sexual Assault Accuser Will Have to Reveal Her Identity in Federal Lawsuit

The woman suing Diddy for alleged sexual assault that happened in 2003 will no longer be able to have her name under wraps if the case proceeds.

Jane Doe's real name will be seen on the court docs going forward IF Diddy [real name: Sean John Combs] loses his motion to dismiss the case, based on the judge's ruling Thursday.

A judge has determined the woman suing Diddy for alleged sexual assault that happened when she was 17 will have to reveal her identity in her case against the hip-hop mogul proceeds, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jane Doe's real name will be seen on the court docs going forward IF Diddy (real name: Sean John Combs) loses his motion to dismiss the case.

Her identity will remain a secret until the court decides whether or not to dismiss the case, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The anonymous accuser filed her lawsuit in December, claiming she was 17 and still in high school when Diddy and others allegedly sex trafficked her and gang raped her.

Doe said she was connected with Diddy after crossing paths with Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre in Detroit in 2003, at which time he apparently dropped Diddy's name and invited her to jump on a private jet to go meet him.