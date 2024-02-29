Judge Rules Diddy's Sexual Assault Accuser Will Have to Reveal Her Identity in Federal Lawsuit
A judge has determined the woman suing Diddy for alleged sexual assault that happened when she was 17 will have to reveal her identity in her case against the hip-hop mogul proceeds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jane Doe's real name will be seen on the court docs going forward IF Diddy [real name: Sean John Combs] loses his motion to dismiss the case, based on the judge's ruling Thursday.
Her identity will remain a secret until the court decides whether or not to dismiss the case, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The anonymous accuser filed her lawsuit in December, claiming she was 17 and still in high school when Diddy and others allegedly sex trafficked her and gang raped her.
Doe said she was connected with Diddy after crossing paths with Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre in Detroit in 2003, at which time he apparently dropped Diddy's name and invited her to jump on a private jet to go meet him.
The woman took Pierre up on his offer and stated that she later met Diddy in an NYC studio where the alleged sexual assault took place, including photos where she can be seen posing next to a photo of the massive letters "PD." Doe's face was blurred out in the images.
Doe is being represented by Douglas Wigdor, the same attorney who represented Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, in her now-settled bombshell federal lawsuit against Combs.
Combs' lawyer, Ben Brafman, spoke out after the settlement to clarify that it was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."
- Diddy’s Sexual Assault Accuser Fights to Keep Her Identity Secret — As He Asks Court to Unmask Her
- 'Deeply Traumatic': Diddy's Alleged Teen Rape Victim Seeks to Remain Anonymous in Explosive Federal Lawsuit
- Diddy Demands Accuser Suing Him Over Alleged Sexual Assault Be Forced to Reveal Her Identity in Court
In response to Doe's allegations, Diddy filed a response via his legal team that stated he "never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise."
Furthermore, he "avers that the context, genuineness, and/or accuracy of the photographs are disputed."
"Plaintiff’s decision to wait more than two decades to file her Complaint has prejudiced Defendant, as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action," his response continued. "Some or all evidence that otherwise would have been available if the action had been promptly commenced may be unavailable, lost, or compromised."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Pierre, in his own response, declared that he never assaulted Doe nor did he ever witness anyone else doing so.