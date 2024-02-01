Diddy’s Sexual Assault Accuser Fighting His Effort to Reveal Her Identity to the Public in Court Battle

A woman who sued Diddy over an alleged sexual assault in 2003 pleaded with a New York judge to not order her to reveal her name.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the accuser, who filed her lawsuit in December 2023 using the pseudonym Jane Doe, said Diddy only wants her name out there so that he can “publicly malign her because she is the victim of a completely separate set of wrongdoings that occurred nearly two decades after the events underlying to this action.”