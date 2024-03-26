SPOTTED: Diddy Looks Tense at Miami Airport Hours After Feds Raid Homes, Stopped by Agents
Diddy appeared anxious hours after his homes were raided by federal agents as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.
On Monday, hours after agents used a search warrant to make their way into the disgraced mogul's home, Diddy was seen at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.
In a video, obtained by TMZ, Diddy can be seen rocking a pair of blue sweatpants and a crisp white t-shirt. The entertainer appeared to be talking on the phone as he paced around the airport.
Insiders told the outlet Diddy was walking around a Customs office at the airport. He was not seen with any friends or family.
An eyewitness told TMZ that Diddy was stopped by Homeland Security agents after his plane arrived in Miami. The musician was not placed in handcuffs during the ordeal nor was he arrested.
Diddy's sons Justin and King were placed in cuffs while the feds raided the mogul's LA $40 million estate. No arrests have been confirmed by officials.
A rep for Homeland Security Investigations told RadarOnline.com, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”
Diddy has yet to speak out about the situation. His private jet left Los Angeles this morning and landed in Antigua hours BEFORE the raids went down.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy's legal trouble started in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a bombshell federal lawsuit accusing him of rape and abuse during their decades-long relationship.
Diddy denied the allegations. The suit was quickly settled. However, after the case was dismissed, several other women came forward to accuse Diddy of sexual assault. Three new lawsuits were filed against the mogul.
After the fourth woman came forward, Diddy spoke out. He said, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”
He added, "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”
Last month, a male music producer named Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual harassment. He demanded $30 million in damages. Diddy denied the accusations.