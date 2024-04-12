Morgan Wallen's 'One Night at a Time' Tour Moving Forward as Planned After Chair-Throwing Arrest

Morgan Wallen won't leave his fans disappointed. The 30-year-old country star is still planning to hit the stage on April 20 for his highly-anticipated One Night at a Time tour despite his legal woes from his latest arrest just days ago, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

Wallen's representative revealed the news on Friday, telling this outlet exclusively that the tour will go on as there have been "no changes to his schedule at this time."