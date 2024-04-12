Morgan Wallen's 'One Night at a Time' Tour Moving Forward as Planned After Chair-Throwing Arrest
Morgan Wallen won't leave his fans disappointed. The 30-year-old country star is still planning to hit the stage on April 20 for his highly-anticipated One Night at a Time tour despite his legal woes from his latest arrest just days ago, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
Wallen's representative revealed the news on Friday, telling this outlet exclusively that the tour will go on as there have been "no changes to his schedule at this time."
He kicked off the tour at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 4 — just three days before he was thrown in handcuffs after launching a chair off the roof of Eric Church's Nashville bar, Chief's, located in the famed honky-tonk Broadway area.
Wallen's next tour stop is Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, which RadarOnline.com is told will be the next time he takes the stage.
As for his Stagecoach performance, that appears to still be on, too — at least to Wallen and his team's knowledge.
We've reached out to our Stagecoach contacts for confirmation.
While the chair didn't hit anyone, it landed just feet away from officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. They arrested Wallen and hauled him to the Davidson County jail.
He was booked just after 12:30 AM Monday on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Wallen was released from custody around 3:30 AM after posting $15,250 bond. The country singer, who competed in the sixth season of The Voice, is "cooperating fully with authorities," according to his attorney, Worrick Robinson.
Wallen didn't appear too upset about his arrest in his mug shot, which featured the musician grinning from ear to ear while in custody. His court date over the incident is scheduled for May 3, which works perfectly with his tour schedule as he's playing in Nashville the night before and the night of the hearing.
Besides his lawyer's statement, Wallen has remained quiet about his arrest — but this was far from his first time in lockup.