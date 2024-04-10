Your tip
Morgan Wallen's Drinking Is a 'Problem' That Keeps Resurfacing, Country Star 'Doesn't Know When to Stop': Source

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

A source closed to Morgan Wallen said "when he gets going, he doesn't know when to stop [drinking]."

Apr. 10 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Morgan Wallen has sparked concerns for his well-being after his arrest on charges of felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around," a source close to the country star shared ahead of his scheduled court date in May.

Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

"He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson said on April 8.

According to a new report, the "Thinkin' Bout Me" hitmaker appeared to be in good spirits while chatting with a mystery brunette just minutes before he tossed a chair from the sixth floor of a rooftop bar and wound up in cuffs on April 7. Following his arrest, Wallen faced a $15,250 bond.

Chief's bar, where Wallen was that night, is owned by fellow country star Eric Church with AJ Capital Partners.

Witnesses at the downtown Nashville hotspot claimed the country crooner seemed to be intoxicated that evening, and based on what they saw, seemed to be flirting with the woman.

Source: MEGA

The country sensation was booked on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Wallen was taken to Davidson County jail and booked just after 12:30 AM due to tossing a chair over the ledge that landed just feet away from cops. It's unclear what led to that decision.

He was released from custody around 3:30 AM, this outlet confirmed.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned earlier this week that the country performers scheduled to take the stage the following day at the venue confirmed the show would go on.

Source: MEGA

"Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going he doesn't know when to stop," a source told PEOPLE after his latest run-in with the cops.

Wallen was previously arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges in 2020, following which the charges were ultimately dropped.

He later spent 30 days in treatment after he was captured on video saying the N-word while drunk on a night out with friends, for which he apologized and vowed to learn from the incident.

Source: MEGA

After this latest ordeal, some fans linked his arrest to news shared days prior that his ex Katie "KT" Smith tied the knot with new husband Luke Scornavacco, however, she quickly dispelled the rumors and said she wished him nothing but the best as they continue to co-parent their son.

"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," Smith said.

