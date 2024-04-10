Morgan Wallen's Drinking Is a 'Problem' That Keeps Resurfacing, Country Star 'Doesn't Know When to Stop': Source

According to a new report, the "Thinkin' Bout Me" hitmaker appeared to be in good spirits while chatting with a mystery brunette just minutes before he tossed a chair from the sixth floor of a rooftop bar and wound up in cuffs on April 7. Following his arrest, Wallen faced a $15,250 bond.

Chief's bar, where Wallen was that night, is owned by fellow country star Eric Church with AJ Capital Partners.

Witnesses at the downtown Nashville hotspot claimed the country crooner seemed to be intoxicated that evening, and based on what they saw, seemed to be flirting with the woman.