Morgan Wallen's Ex KT Smith Breaks Silence on Country Singer's Chair-Throwing Arrest After Her Nuptials

Morgan Wallen's ex, Katie "KT" Smith, broke her silence on the country singer's arrest in downtown Nashville on the heels of her marriage to husband Luke Scornavacco, revealing she does not think her wedded bliss and his legal woes are linked.

"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline. I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," Smith shared in a statement, RadarOnline.com has learned.