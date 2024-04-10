Morgan Wallen's Ex KT Smith Breaks Silence on Country Singer's Chair-Throwing Arrest After Her Nuptials
Morgan Wallen's ex, Katie "KT" Smith, broke her silence on the country singer's arrest in downtown Nashville on the heels of her marriage to husband Luke Scornavacco, revealing she does not think her wedded bliss and his legal woes are linked.
"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline. I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," Smith shared in a statement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, Wallen, 30, was booked and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct late Sunday after allegedly throwing a chair from six stories high.
Metro Nashville police officers were standing outside fellow musician Eric Church's Chief's Bar when the chair hit the ground close to where they were positioned, cops confirmed.
After being cuffed, Wallen cooperated with authorities and was released from Davidson County jail around 3:30 AM the next morning.
The Cowgirls hitmaker's bond was set at $15,250 and he has a court date scheduled for May 3. Wallen's shocking arrest made headlines following news that Smith tied the knot with Scornavacco on April 5, just days after the couple went public with their engagement.
Smith and Wallen dated from 2017 to 2019 and later welcomed son Indigo in July 2020, who they are co-parenting in the wake of their split.
KT told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that she does not believe her wedding had anything to do with his recent run-in with the law.
"I cannot speak on Morgan's behalf, but I do pray the very best for him," she noted. "Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior."
After the chair-throwing incident, representatives for performers The Reeves Brothers and singer Ben Kadlecek told RadarOnline.com that Chief's live Monday music lineup did not change at the popular Nashville bar.
Wallen has weathered controversy before, previously making headlines when he was arrested outside of Kid Rock's Nashville bar, Big Honky Tonk, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct back in 2020. He was later cleared of all the charges.
Despite his past mistakes, Wallen has been on a roll with his career and embarked on his One Night at a Time Tour earlier this month.
He was also among the nominees for Male Video of the Year for his hit track Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions) at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas.