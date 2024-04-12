Hypocrite? President Joe Biden's Campaign Donations Used to Pay Legal Bills in Classified Documents Probe Despite Criticism Against Trump For Doing The Same
President Joe Biden reportedly utilized campaign donations to cover his legal expenses related to the investigation into his handling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Contrary to his previous criticisms of former President Donald Trump's use of donors' money for legal fees, President Biden has followed a similar path, as reported by Axios.
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) reportedly disbursed more than $1.5 million to lawyers or law firms representing President Biden during the special counsel Robert Hur's probe into the classified documents issue.
The investigation stemmed from classified documents found in President Biden's garage at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware.
One of the significant payments made by the DNC was $1.05 million to Bob Bauer PLLC, the professional limited liability company of Bob Bauer, President Biden's lead attorney.
The DNC also increased monthly payments to the law firm Hemenway & Barnes, where Jennifer Miller, another one of President Biden's attorneys, works. However, the exact allocation of these funds between President Biden's legal fees and the DNC's legal work remains undisclosed.
Special Counsel Hur, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, concluded the investigation by stating that there was insufficient evidence to charge President Biden with a crime.
During the inquiry, President Biden was interviewed at the White House, and the FBI searched his home to ensure no additional classified material was present, with his legal team present during these events.
Hur's report noted the investigation discovered evidence that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen;" however, it "does not establish Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
The report also went on to call the president “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."
President Biden, in response to Hur's claims about his memory, criticized the special counsel for alleging that he couldn't recall the day his son Beau passed away.
The Trump campaign accused President Biden's 2024 team of being hypocritical in their actions.
The DNC highlighted a distinction in the use of funds compared to the Republican National Committee (RNC). The RNC has refrained from using donors' money for Trump's legal expenses, unlike the DNC's contributions to President Biden's legal bills.
As President Biden faces legal challenges and an impeachment attempt initiated by House Republicans, the total amount of legal costs during his presidency remains uncertain.
Notably, recent fundraising events have generated substantial funds for President Biden's campaign, with over $25 million raised at a recent event attended by prominent figures like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.