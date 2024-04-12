Hypocrite? President Joe Biden's Campaign Donations Used to Pay Legal Bills in Classified Documents Probe Despite Criticism Against Trump For Doing The Same

Contrary to his previous criticisms of former President Donald Trump's use of donors' money for legal fees, President Biden has followed a similar path, as reported by Axios.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) reportedly disbursed more than $1.5 million to lawyers or law firms representing President Biden during the special counsel Robert Hur's probe into the classified documents issue.

The investigation stemmed from classified documents found in President Biden's garage at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware.