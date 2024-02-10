Joe Biden 'Frustrated' With Attorney General Merrick Garland Over His Handling of the DOJ: Report

Special Counsel Robert Hur, appointed by Garland, released a detailed report on Thursday, February 8, regarding Biden's retention of classified documents from his time as a senator and vice president.

Hur concluded that the president should not face criminal charges, partly due to his age and memory struggles. This conclusion was met with anger from Biden, who held a press conference at the White House to defend his memory and criticize Hur for mentioning his late son in the report.

“My memory is fine,” President Biden said during the press conference. “Take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president. None of you thought I could pass any of the things I got passed. How’d that happen? You know, I guess I just forgot what was going on.”