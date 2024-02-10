'They Are Liars': Selma Blair Faces Backlash for Anti-Islam Comments About the Israel-Hamas War
Selma Blair is facing criticism and backlash after she posted an anti-Islam comment on her Instagram account in response to a video discussing the Israel-Hamas war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The comment was made on a clip posted on February 2 by a user named Abraham Hamra, who appeared to be defending the Jewish community following the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7.
The since-deleted comment credited to Blair read, "Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate."
Following Blair's comment on the Instagram video, many people took to social media to criticize the actress.
One person wrote, "It's quite something that Selma Blair can be such openly vile and bigoted and basically call for the death of an entire population with impunity, but Melissa Barrera cannot share a link to donate to Palestinian refugees without her agency almost dropping her."
Another person added, "Selma Blair can be so openly racist, vile, and genocidal, walk away freely, and still keep getting hired. On the other hand, Melissa Barrera will be dropped by her agency!"
The mentions of Barrera in these posts refer to the 33-year-old actress being dropped from the upcoming film Scream VII in November 2023 after she shared a series of social media posts in response to the Israel-Hamas war.
In one of her posts on Instagram, Barrera wrote, "Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity, no water ... People have learned nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING."
This is not the first time an actress has faced consequences for expressing their views on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thelma & Louise actress Susan Sarandon was dropped by United Talent Agency last year after comments she made at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on November 17.
While demanding an Israeli ceasefire, the 77-year-old actress told the crowd of protesters, "There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."
"It's important to listen, it's important to have facts," the actress continued. "You don't have to go through the entire history of that region, you just have to show the babies that are dying in incubators."
Sarandon has since apologized for the "phrasing" of her comments.