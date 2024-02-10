Ghislaine Maxwell Writing Tell-all About Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein to 'Dispel' Misinformation: Report
Convict Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly penning a tell-all book to dispel what she brands "misinformation" about her relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A shocking report claimed Maxwell had decided to whitewash details of her former A-list associates.
Insiders alleged the disgraced socialite, who was close to Britain's Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton, is burying the truth about Epstein's activities for her own protection.
"Maxwell has every reason in the world to write a book sweeping everything under the carpet," an insider told the National Enquirer, adding Maxwell's "number one" priority is saving herself.
In 2019, Maxwell's boss and former boyfriend died under mysterious circumstances. Epstein's body was found hanging in his Manhattan jail cell while he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges.
Despite a coroner's official ruling, his younger brother, Mark Epstein, insists the billionaire was not a victim of suicide. Mark claimed his brother was murdered to keep him from exposing other high-profile individual's nefarious crimes.
Maxwell was convicted two years after Epstein died for recruiting and grooming victims for the late financier to traffic to powerful men.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida federal prison and has reportedly already survived one attempt on her life behind bars.
"Ghislaine is only alive today because she hasn't divulged the identities of any of the men she and Epstein services," the source said.
The sources claim follows a trove of previously sealed legal documents, including flight logs from Epstein's private plane, which were ordered to be released in the wake of victim Virginia Giuffres' 2015 defamation suit against Maxwell.
"Ghislaine says the documents in the news are all false or misinformation, and the truth will only come out with her book," another insider dished.
Maxwell is reportedly pounding out pages while bragging about "how great the book will be" since it will allegedly exonerate Epstein, his whole net of contacts, and of course, herself.
While Maxwell is said to be gloating about the tell-all, insiders claim she's writing under duress and with precise instructions from a shadowy conspiracy connected to high-powered figures who have the most to lose if the truth comes out.
"Ghislaine has been a good soldier in the past and as a result no one has been implicated as one of Epstein's pedophile patrons," a tipster said. "Now, after the documents are released, she suddenly feels compelled to write a book."
"No doubt Ghislaine will keep all of the skeletons in the closet — rather than risk becoming a skeleton herself!"