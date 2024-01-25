WATCH: Hillary Clinton Awkwardly Dances the Macarena in Spain After Husband Bill Named in Bombshell Jeffrey Epstein Docs
Hillary Clinton was caught dancing the Macarena in Spain this week just days after her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was named in bombshell documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Video of the awkward incident surfaced online on Thursday, and it showed the former first lady performing the popular Spanish dance during a party in her honor in Seville.
According to Daily Mail, the party was thrown for Hillary by Spanish aristocrat Eugenia Martínez de Irujo. It came shortly after the former secretary of state met with Spain’s minister of foreign affairs, José Manuel Albares, in Madrid earlier this week.
While Hillary tried her best to perform the popular party dance, she appeared to struggle to keep up with the band and other dancers performing the Macarena alongside her.
Meanwhile, the failed Democratic presidential candidate was ruthlessly panned after the video of her dancing the Macarena went viral online.
“She certainly seems to be in a jovial and celebratory mood lately, gallivanting around the world,” one X user tweeted.
“So awkward and cringe,” wrote another user. “Thanks, I hate it.”
“Have the Clinton's been back to the US since the Epstein List was revealed?” yet another person questioned.
Bill Clinton’s name was mentioned several times throughout the nearly 1,000 documents connected to a 2015 lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
According to one Epstein accuser’s testimony, Epstein once told a suspected victim that Bill “likes them young.”
"Jeffrey told her Clinton likes them young, referring to girls," accuser Johanna Sjoberg testified almost ten years ago.
Another Epstein accuser testified that the billionaire sex offender possessed tapes of Bill – as well as Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson – allegedly having sex with an unidentified female.
The Epstein accuser, since identified as Sarah Ransome, went on to claim that she had possessed copies of the alleged tapes that showed Bill Clinton allegedly having sex with her unidentified friend.
Ransome did not disclose how old the alleged female was when the rumored sex tapes between her and Clinton were filmed.
The video of Hillary dancing the Macarena in Spain this week also came shortly after Bill was spotted in Mexico alongside California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Although the 42nd president has not acknowledged the latest allegations made against him in the recently released Epstein documents, his spokesperson – Angel Ureña – previously dismissed all connections between the former president and Epstein.
"President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York," Ureña said following Epstein’s July 2019 arrest.