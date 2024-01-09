Bill Clinton Spotted at Luxury Mexico Resort With Gov. Gavin Newsom After Claims Epstein Had Compromising Tape of Ex-President
Former president Bill Clinton was spotted enjoying some rest and relaxation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others at a luxury resort in Mexico just last week as the first batch of court docs related to Jeffrey Epstein were released.
Among those who joined them for an upscale getaway at the Four Seasons in Tamarind was Newsom's wife, Jennifer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bill had a panama hat in hand, sporting a patterned T-shirt and blue shorts while chatting with his travel mates at a quiet location which overlooked the sandy shores. Newsom, for his part, was clad in a dark shirt, shorts and baseball cap with sneakers.
Ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was not spotted when the group gathered before venturing to the coveted destination on-site "for the world's most serious golf aficionados."
Bill stayed in a private villa that could only be reached via footpath, and for him, was protected by the US Secret Service, a witness told The New York Post.
Newsom and Clinton have been friendly over the years with the CA Gov. wishing him a happy 70th birthday in 2016, and later giving remarks at a Clinton Global Initiative 2022 meeting.
The Clinton sighting came on the heels of scandal last week when newly unsealed documents tied to Epstein were released related to victim Virginia Giuffre's 2015 case, which has been settled, against convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
According to the docs, Epstein told accuser Johanna Sjoberg the 42nd commander-in-chief "likes them young" — referring to women.
Another accuser, since identified as Sarah Ransome, claimed in a later batch of info released that Epstein allegedly possessed compromising tapes of Clinton among others.
Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Ureña, noted he has not been implicated in any illegal activity or wrongdoing, adding that "it's been nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein," while referring back to a statement he released in 2019.
"President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York," it stated in part. His 2019 statement went on to cite that Clinton "took a total of four trips" on Epstein's airplane: "one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation."
Clinton denied ever visiting Little St. James Island, Epstein's ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.