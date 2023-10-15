Key Witness in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Dies of 'Accidental Overdose' Sparking Investigation and Conspiracy Theories

Carolyn's testimony against sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice, Maxwell, played a pivotal role in bringing the latter to justice. She had accused Maxwell of groping her and arranging "massages" with Epstein, during which she was molested multiple times.

Carolyn's bravery in coming forward shed light on the dark world of sex trafficking and the powerful individuals involved.

Following her testimony, Carolyn had plans to start a new life in North Carolina with her family.

Her mother, devastated by the loss, called for a continued investigation into her daughter's death. However, reports suggest that the case is nearing closure.