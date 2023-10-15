Key Witness in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Dies of 'Accidental Overdose' Sparking Investigation and Conspiracy Theories
Carolyn Andriano, a crucial witness in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, has reportedly died due to an alleged accidental overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 36-year-old mother-of-five was found unresponsive in a hotel room in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 23rd. Her untimely death has raised questions and sparked an investigation by local authorities.
Carolyn's testimony against sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice, Maxwell, played a pivotal role in bringing the latter to justice. She had accused Maxwell of groping her and arranging "massages" with Epstein, during which she was molested multiple times.
Carolyn's bravery in coming forward shed light on the dark world of sex trafficking and the powerful individuals involved.
Following her testimony, Carolyn had plans to start a new life in North Carolina with her family.
Her mother, devastated by the loss, called for a continued investigation into her daughter's death. However, reports suggest that the case is nearing closure.
According to the Daily Beast, although the official cause and manner of Carolyn's death are yet to be confirmed, a toxicology report revealed the presence of fentanyl, methadone, and alprazolam (generic Xanax) in her system.
Adding to the complexity of the situation, a legal battle has erupted over Carolyn's will between her mother and her husband, John Pitts.
The will, drafted before her marriage to Pitts, excluded him and their three children from her estate.
Carolyn had received substantial settlements from Epstein-related cases, amassing millions of dollars.
Carolyn's life had been marked by trauma and adversity. She testified in court about her history of childhood abuse and her first encounter with Epstein's Palm Beach mansion at the age of 14.
During her first visit to the mansion, she claimed she was allowed to do as she pleased due to her mother's substance abuse issues, which led to her own addiction struggles and ultimately to her dropping out of school in 7th grade.
During her testimony, Carolyn disclosed her current medications, which included methadone, an antidepressant, Xanax, and a medication for schizophrenia. She attributed her use of these medicines to her fear of her children being kidnapped, highlighting the lasting trauma she experienced.
Despite being awarded around $3 million from the Epstein victim compensation fund, Carolyn expressed that no amount of money could ever heal the wounds she had endured.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2022, Maxwell was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.
Maxwell was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and a $750,000 fine, which her attorney said she is unable to pay. She is currently serving her sentence at a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.
Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019 but died by suicide in prison a month later.
