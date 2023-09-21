'Totally Absurd!': Rudy Giuliani Suffers Major Meltdown and Snaps at Newsmax Host Over Cassidy Hutchinson Groping Allegations
Rudy Giuliani suffered a meltdown this week after Newsmax host Eric Bolling questioned the disgraced ex-mayor about new groping allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the former New York City mayor was indicted on 13 criminal charges in Georgia last month, Giuliani appeared on Bolling’s Newsmax program on Wednesday night.
Giuliani’s appearance on The Balance came shortly after former Donald Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accused the ex-mayor of groping her during a Trump rally on January 6, 2021 – the same day as the infamous attack on the U.S. Capitol.
According to Mediaite, Bolling could not even finish asking Giuliani about the new allegations before the politician once dubbed “America’s Mayor” snapped and vehemently denied Hutchinson’s claims.
“Mr. Mayor, before we let you go, there was something circulating earlier today,” the Newsmax host tried to ask. “Cassidy Hutchinson is making a claim about you—”
“Completely, absolutely false,” Giuliani interrupted. “Totally absurd!”
The former mayor denied Hutchinson’s allegations further and suggested that he “wouldn’t grope somebody” in a “tent with a hundred people” like the former Trump aide claimed.
“She claims that I groped her in a tent on January 6, where all the people went in that were very, very cold as a result of the president’s speech,” Giuliani said. “I’m gonna grope somebody? With a hundred people? First of all, I’m not gonna grope somebody at all, and number two, in front of like a hundred people?”
“Plus, that day, I had extra security and I had my entire staff around me virtually all day because I took them to the speech as kind of a reward for all the work they did,” he continued. “So I brought 10 people to the speech and they were with me virtually at every moment that I was there.”
“So there would have been no occasion for this to happen,” the disgraced mayor finished. “It’s completely absurd, it’s as crazy as her statement that the president jumped over the, I guess, jumped over the seat and took over the car.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hutchinson accused Giuliani of groping her in her upcoming book, Enough.
According to one excerpt from the upcoming tome, Giuliani allegedly groped Hutchinson in a backstage tent during Trump’s Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.
"I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman," Hutchinson wrote. "The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey."
"Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us," she continued. "I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer."
“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” Hutchinson alleged further. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.”
While Giuliani denied Hutchinson’s groping allegations, he also suggested he might file a defamation lawsuit against the ex-Trump aide and the company publishing the book where the accusations are made.
“I’m really thinking about going after her and the publication,” he told Bolling on Wednesday night.