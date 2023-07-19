Angelina Jolie’s Methadone Shame: High School Dealer Boasts About Selling Deadly Drugs To 'Hot' Teenager

Hollywood rapper Mickey Avalon has admitted he was Angelina Jolie’s high school drug dealer — and sold her highly addictive methadone pills when she was a teenager, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a candid, tell-all interview with Nik Richie on the FACTZ Podcast, Avalon — the one-time MySpace star best remembered for song glam-rap tunes Jane Fonda' and Mr. Right — detailed how he peddled his father’s opioids to Oscar-winning Jolie.

Avalon confessed to Richie he would sell marijuana and other drugs at Beverly Hills High School where he and Jolie, then a Hollywood wild child known only as Angelina Voight, attended. Recalling a specific incident, Avalon said, “I think I gave her some of my dad’s methadone pills.” Jolie graduated from Beverly Hills High School at age 16 in 1991.

It was during her teenage years when Avalon said he sold drugs “as a young kid as a means to an end.” “My dad was on liquid methadone,” he recounted in the interview. “He had some extra pills and $5 was a lot of money back then. I probably sold them for $5 or $10 dollars. She (Angie) could have given them to her boyfriend. Like who knows?”

In the interview, Richie and Avalon went back and forth to recall the wild tale about a young Jolie, who he described as “hot” in physical appearance. NR: The last time we spoke you were selling drugs to Angelina Jolie back in high school. MA: I wasn’t selling drugs. I think I gave her some of my dad’s methadone pills. NR: Is that what happened? MA: I just sold weed. NR: The good stuff you just gave away. MR: The good stuff which isn’t the good stuff is the bad stuff. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jolie's rep for comment.

While Jolie’s wild-child past has caught up with her again by virtue of Avalon’s tell-all, RadarOnline.com readers know the mother-of-six has completely turned her life around since her drugged-out days of hard partying. The megastar is now a tireless advocate for refugees as a United Nations goodwill ambassador, traveling to more than 30 countries.

During a 2009 visit to Africa, Jolie opened up about what motivates her missionary work by saying, "A refugee woman, living nowhere, raising five kids with no food, does not need me to cry. She isn't crying. She needs me to go find some solutions for her." Looking back at her out-of-control days, Jolie told 60 Minutes in 2011, "I went through heavy, darker times, and I survived them. I didn't die young. So, I'm very lucky."

Lucky she was. Jolie’s weird lifestyle — when she was just 23 — was documented in a leaked video from 1999, when she was caught on tape bragging about loving sadomasochistic sex. Wide-eyed and babbling, she made an explosive confession: "I've done coke, heroin, ecstasy, LSD, everything… I gave them up long ago."

In another photo leak, pictures of Jolie showed her inside a drug den, according to her self-proclaimed drug dealer Franklin Meyer, who spent eight months in the slammer in 2022. Jolie purchased drugs from him out of his downtown Manhattan home, Meyer said — and on occasion, he claimed he would make "special deliveries" to her Upper West Side apartment at the Ansonia Hotel.

“Angie was a client of mine for several years,” he said. “I sold her heroin and cocaine. One day she called me up and wanted me to drop by her place. That was her way of telling me she wanted me to bring her drugs. “At the time, I had just bought a video camera and decided to bring it along. “When I arrived, I gave her the drugs and then she gave me some money. Her face looked gaunt, and she had needle marks all over her arms.

“Angelina didn’t seem to mind when he asked if he could shoot video of her. A few minutes later, her father (Jon Voight) called. She talked to him about her mother (Marcheline Bertrand, who died at the age of 56 in early 2007 following a battle with ovarian cancer).” About this time, added Franklin, Angelina had started dating actor Billy Bob Thornton, who later became her husband.

