Owner of Bronx Day Care Where 1-Year-Old Died After Being Exposed to Fentanyl Indicted on Murder Charges

The owner of a Bronx day care, where a child died after being exposed to fentanyl hidden in the building, was arraigned on second-degree murder charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Grei Mendez, 36, the owner of Divino Niño Day Care, her husband Felix Herrera Garcia, 34, and cousin Carlisto Brito, 41, appeared at the Bronx Supreme Court on Thursday.