Owner of Bronx Daycare Where 1-Year-old Died of an Opioid Overdose 'Wasted Precious Minutes' Calling Drug Cohorts Instead of Authorities, Sources Say

According to a law enforcement insider, 1-year-old Nicholas Feliz Dominici and three other children at Divino Nińo Daycare were exposed to fentanyl on Friday.

Despite the severity of the situation, the source said De Ventura "wasted precious minutes" calling several individuals, including her husband, before she contacted emergency services around 3:30 PM — but it was tragically too late.

By the time first responders transported Dominici to the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.

