Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Drugs

Owner of Bronx Daycare Where 1-Year-old Died of an Opioid Overdose 'Wasted Precious Minutes' Calling Drug Cohorts Instead of Authorities, Sources Say

dominic daycare death pp
Source: Yeissy Dominic/Facebook, CBS News/YouTube

Police said Grei Mendez De Venture called her husband and two others before contacting 911 for the fatal overdose.

By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The owner of a Bronx daycare where a 1-year-old boy died from opioid overdose "wasted precious minutes" making personal phone calls before contacting 911, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police sources said that Grei Mendez De Ventura, 36, the owner of Divino Niño Daycare, made a trio of calls to her alleged drug dealing cohorts before contacting emergency services after four children in her care were exposed to fentanyl under her watch.

Article continues below advertisement
nypd unsplash
Source: UNSPLASH

Grei Mendez De Ventura reportedly called emergency services around 3:30 PM on Friday after she made several calls to family and friend.

According to a law enforcement insider, 1-year-old Nicholas Feliz Dominici and three other children at Divino Nińo Daycare were exposed to fentanyl on Friday.

Despite the severity of the situation, the source said De Ventura "wasted precious minutes" calling several individuals, including her husband, before she contacted emergency services around 3:30 PM — but it was tragically too late.

By the time first responders transported Dominici to the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
daycare nicholas dominic yeissydominici facebook
Source: Yeissy Dominic Facebook

One-year-old Nicholas Feliz Dominici was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

De Ventura reportedly contacted her husband, who was on the run and said to be the "main player" in the drug operation, as well as her cousin-in-law Carlisto Acevedo Brito and another unidentified friend.

"How callous could she be?" the insider said. "She wasted precious minutes, worrying about herself and the drug dealers. When she should’ve been most concerned about saving these innocent babies’ lives."

The three additional children exposed included a pair of 2-year-old boys and their 8-month-old sister. Police said all three children were hospitalized, and one boy remains in critical condition.

MORE ON:
Drugs
Article continues below advertisement
cbs news youtube
Source: @CBSNEWS/YOUTUBE

Three other children at De Ventura's daycare were hospitalized on Friday for fentanyl exposure.

Adding to concern and outrage at De Ventura's action was security camera footage that captured her husband carrying a large trash bag out of the daycare facility before first responders arrived at the scene.

Insiders said that De Ventura's husband was caught on camera entering through the facility's backdoor. The man stayed for a few minutes before leaving with a bag large enough to conceal illicit substances.

After her husband left, De Venture spoke to him on the phone several times according to the Post.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny revealed that a raid was conducted at the facility and its findings were extremely disturbing. Kenny said that authorities "discovered a kilogram of fentanyl in an area that was used to give the children naps."

De Ventura and Brito were both arrested and charged with manslaughter, assault, drug possession, and child endangerment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.